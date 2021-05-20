How To Read Your Birth Chart: Astrology Can Help You Live & Manifest Your Dreams
Mastering the birth chart is super important to defining oneself. Astrologer, medium, host of "Ghost of a Podcast," and creator of the "Astrology for Days" App Jessica Lanyadoo says that the "astrological chart can yield limitless information! From details about your ancestry, to your early childhood experiences, and all the way into your oldest age, it's a resource for understanding and navigating life. It outlines your nature, how you make choices, and the resources and struggles you're likely to face." Jessica further states, "Understanding your birth chart can be immensely useful for cultivating self acceptance. Self acceptance is foundational to any kind of self-loving changes and choices that you make through the course of your life."
As an astrologer myself, I agree 100%. This is why it's important to get to know ourselves on a deep level through our own personal map to the universe.
First things first: You'll need to cast your birth chart. Luckily, this is super easy to do online. Head over to Astro.com and enter your birth deets (this is the date, time, and location where you were both). The website will generate your free birth chart for you in seconds. Once you have your birth chart, we can get started interpreting it.
The Houses
Each part of the birth chart is divided into 12 different areas. These are called "Houses." They represent different aspects of our lives. To start looking at your Houses, you'll have to start at the middle left hand side of the chart, where it's marked "AC" or there should be a number on the inside of the wheel. Going counter clockwise from that point, you'll find all the Houses in the wheel.
1st House/Ascendent (AC)/Rising Sign
This is the house of self. It is usually the energy that others notice about us first (the way we dress, carry ourselves, and first approach others).
2nd House
This is the house of personal finances and the material realm of our lives.
3rd House
The third house represents our relationship with our siblings, communication, local term travel, and early education.
4th House/Imum Coeli (IC, this is Latin for "bottom of the sky")
The fourth house represents the home, traditions, ideals, and family.
5th House
This is the house of dating for fun (like casual dating), childbirth and children, creativity, risks, pleasure, and gambling.
6th House
This is the house of mundane day-to-day activities (like chores and errands), routine, health, coworkers, and people we see everyday.
7th House/Descendent
This is the house of partnerships, contracts, and open enemies. Also, the house of marriage.
8th House
This is the house of transformation, other people's money, loans, taxes, and debt.
9th House
This is the house of higher education (college and beyond), long distance travel, law and order, worldly ideals, and philosophical views.
10th House/Midheaven/Medium Coeli (MC, this is Latin for "middle sky")
This is the house of career and public standing.
11th House
This is the house of humanitarianism, acquaintances, classes, networking, internet relationships, hopes, and visions.
12th House
This is the house of clandestine matters, mental and emotional health, prison, crime and punishment, sleep, fears, and addiction.
The Planets
Each planet is key to understanding the energy that lies in the House. Having Mercury in the first house means that you're talkative, also Venus in the fifth house can dictate a super creative person..and so on.
The Sun
The Sun represents our egos, truths, and the strength we have within. The Sun illuminates the best parts of ourselves and individuality. It allows us to give those parts of us to others, without losing the sense and awareness we have of ourselves.
The Moon
The Moon represents our emotions and intuition. It shows the deepest and private parts of our hearts that we don't share with others, but want them to instinctively pick up on. The Moon shows us how we relate to others on a sentimental level and our memories that we have.
Mercury
Mercury is the planet of communication, travel, information, and news. It makes sure that emails are sent correctly and that our cars are running properly (amongst other things).
Venus
Venus is the planet of love, sensuality, comforts, social graces, and money. Also, the relationships and friendships that we have in our lives (both the casual and committed ones).
Mars
Mars is the planet of action and passion. It gives us the confidence to take a leap of faith in asking someone out, saying yes to the date, and puts the energy needed into making the connection work.
Jupiter
Jupiter is the planet of luck, long distance, travel, expansiveness, philosophy, education, and wisdom. This means that Jupiter can help grow our minds.
Saturn
This "heavy"'planet endures longevity in a partnership and creates a bond that cannot easily be broken. It's the karmic taskmaster of the zodiac that ensures we take care of our personal ventures.
Uranus
Shake ups, breakups, and revolutions happen from "Great Awakener" planet Uranus. This planet brings societal change, unconventionality, and growth.
Neptune
Neptune is the dreamiest planet in the galaxy. This tender planet can bring sentimentality, inspiration, compassion, and mystery. The lower vibration is that it can bring delusions and obsession.
Pluto
Pluto is the most passionate and desirous planet in the solar system. It helps us evolve and transform (which many people are scared of doing because it leads to the unknown).
True or North Node
This shows what you're moving towards in this lifetime. It's where your chart wants you to evolve and strive to grow. When a planet falls on the North Node, it shows what you're pulling into your life. The house placement dictates the focus in this lifetime.
South Node
This is the place you're moving out of from your precious lives. It's what you're releasing in this lifetime. When a planet falls on the South Node it indicates a past life connection, energy, or what's familiar to us. The house placement shows what we are moving away from in this lifetime.
The Signs
Now that you've looked at the Houses and the Planets, you can add the Signs to understand the chart better. Start by looking at the sign that rules the houses. Then, look to see what planets are in the houses and what signs they are in. You'll find that this adds more flavor to understanding your birth chart. For example, having an Aries ascendent (the first house) with Mercury located in this house points to a passionate person who is assertive and talkative.
Aries
As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is known to be passionate and feisty. This action oriented cardinal fire sign, who's ruled by the planet Mars, is a go-getter who makes things happen.
Taurus
Taurus is a fixed earth sign who is ruled by Venus. This hard working and indulgent sign is known for its beauty, creativity, sensuality, romantic ideals, and stubborn energy,
Gemini
Chatty Gemini is a mutable air sign who is responsible for communication, information, gossip, news, and travel. This sign is always in the know due to its planetary ruler, Mercury.
Cancer
Known for their tender and sentimental nature, this cardinal water sign is the nurturer of the zodiac (being that they're ruled by the Moon).
Leo
Leo is known for their desirous, dramatic, and proud demeanor. The fearless lion is a fixed fire sign, who's ruled by the Sun, that stands their ground.
Virgo
As a mutable earth sign, this Mercurial sign is very reflective and intelligent. Patience and knowledge are their virtues.
Libra
This cardinal air sign is ruled by Venus, which means that they are always seeking balance and fairness in relationships.
Scorpio
Scorpio's traditional planetary ruler is Mars and its modern planetary ruler is Pluto. This means that the fixed water sign is deep and intuitive.
Sagittarius
This mutable fire sign is ruled by Jupiter, making it a beacon for wisdom and philosophy. Globe trotting Sagittarius is known for its freedom seeking adventurous desires.
Capricorn
Saturn rules this cardinal earth sign, who focuses their energy on evolution and power. Growing pains are common for this mature sign.
Aquarius
The traditional planetary ruler is Saturn and the modern planetary ruler is Uranus for Aquarius. This rebellious and unique fixed air sign is a humanitarian.
Pisces
The traditional planetary ruler of Pisces is Jupiter and its modern planetary ruler is Neptune, making this mutable water sign super intuitive, sensitive, creative, and artistic.
Now that you've mastered your birth chart, you can start your journey in understanding yourself better. Also, you'll begin your adventure as an astrologer. I hope this class has helped you on the path towards spiritual evolution and growth. Keep this as a guideline for the future if you choose to proceed with your cosmic learning. It'll serve as a great "how to" lesson for friends and family interested in astrology. Also, allow you to manifest your destiny and help you live your best life. As Jessica says, "Astrology yields insights into not only your struggles, but how to overcome them — within your own nature. It can also reveal the timing of major life events, which can be very useful. Working with the energies of your life has literally no downside." Therefore, knowing your birth chart is extremely important!
Lisa Stardust is a NYC-based astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide: "Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage Simple steps to build stronger relationships" due out this May from Hardie Grant Books. Follow her @lisastsrdustastro on Instagram or visit her website for more astrological goodness.
