What This Super Full Moon In Aquarius Means for You
As the saying goes, “When one door closes, another opens,” and that's exactly what you can expect from this blue moon cycle in August. On August 1, the first full moon in Aquarius extends the first wave of opportunity to see what part of you (or your situation) causes unrest in your waking life.
The second full moon in Pisces takes place on August 30. The sign Aquarius takes precedence over the 11th house of friends, global and personal networks, and future aspirations. With the full moon highlighting these themes, we'll undergo periods of review regarding our direction and whether we are in a seamless flow. Capitalize on observing the energy around you and assess whether you feel free or confined in your setting.
What impact can we expect during this full moon in Aquarius?
Since full moons raise our subconscious patterns, this one in particular will help you see the complete picture involving your connections. Analyze yourself and the nature of those around you, and configure your alignment based on taking chances instead of following societal norms.
As this full moon crosses Aquarius’s domain, it will form a square to Jupiter in Taurus, the planet of expansion. With Jupiter involved, we must pay close attention to our long-term visions involving money. Steer clear from retail therapy or impulsive purchases to stay steady during this planetary event. Holding space and building security within ourselves ensures success and sound decisions.
The planetary ruler, Uranus, is also taking the spotlight during this full moon. Uranus enables us to be comfortably uncomfortable. Although this sounds like a paradox, it actually isn’t. The rebellious planet extends the opportunity for incredible growth as we lean into rewriting our life script. Whatever is outmoded in your story is what requires reinvention. Once you grasp the understanding of welcoming change in your life, that is when the Universe grants your wishes.
Although full moons are seen as a period of release and observation, this event will extend a sliver of luck as Part of Fortune is involved.
What is Part of Fortune?
Part of Fortune is the part of our birth charts where we can access the silver lining in our life. It's an Arabic part representing where we can tap into our happiness, worldly success, and prosperity. In support of this full moon in Aquarius event, Part of Fortune will conjunct Uranus, which gives this opportunity to face our struggles head-on, realize what needs to shift, and march off to a completely new tune in our experience. Be the change, and the rest will follow.
How The Full Moon Tn Aquarius Will Power Up Every Zodiac Sign
As Aquarius is a fixed sign, people who are Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius will experience the full effects of this full moon. See if any of your natal chart placements are 9 degrees of any of the fixed signs — note that the closer the degree, the more impact. To understand how this auspicious full moon impacts you, read on for your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Aries
Full Moon Theme: Believe in yourself.
Your friends and networks will be your primary focus as the full moon graces its presence in your 11th house. Observe your energetic levels in your conversation to gain clarity regarding their intention. This also will be a review period to observe your long-term plans involving your purpose, and involving others who are rooting for you will keep your confidence levels in check.
Taurus
Full Moon Theme: Embrace the change.
This is a powerful lunation as the full moon will focus on your 10th house of career and public life. All eyes are on you, and the impact will be remembered with your influence. Allow yourself to review whether this career path is what you truly want. There is also a chance that you will be shifting to a different role, and as you embrace this change, it will lead to an infinite flow of incredible opportunities.
Gemini
Full Moon Theme: Trust yourself.
Questioning your purpose or how this universe works will capitalize your waking consciousness during this full moon. You've tried every “foolproof” method, but it's time to release what others regard as truth and excavate your beliefs by looking within. Broadcasting your findings by writing or speaking will power up your confidence.
Cancer
Full Moon Theme: Honor your feelings.
This full moon will tuck you into a chrysalis stage of your life. This is a healing period as you learn to look deep into your fears, insecurities, and shadow self. Review your intimate relationships and assess whether you show your true self or feelings. Start by expressing your vulnerability, and this will help deepen your connection with others and life.
Leo
Full Moon Theme: Practice reflective listening.
Your relationships and views towards commitment will highlight your experience during this full moon event. As the full moon phases into your 7th house of partnerships and relationships, it is a powerful period as you will understand your true nature when you observe those around you. Assess if you are feeling triggered, and look deeply to pinpoint the reason — this will be the moment to decide to end or ascend your relationship status. If you're in a relationship, listen carefully to your partner and gain perspective regarding your current situation.
Virgo
Full Moon Theme: Clean sweep your space.
The full moon will shine its beams in your 6th house of health, pets, and daily rituals. Pay attention to your surroundings and see what needs a clean sweep and care. It can be your mind patterns, body, or the work environment. If you are experiencing challenges with that new wellness regimen, start by decluttering the physical space. As you clear out, you will gain clarity.
Libra
Full Moon Theme: Find your joy.
Love, children, and play will be your priority as the full moon focuses its energy on your 5th house. Celebrate your life and its endeavors, big or small. Indulge your inner child by exploring different avenues of creativity by crossing out everything you wish to try. If you are in a loving relationship, try something new to deepen your connection. Remember to have fun.
Scorpio
Full Moon Theme: Secure your roots.
Themes of home and family will be the focus during this full moon event as it is placed in your 4th house. It is time to align with your true desires by taking root with your decisions. Whether buying a house, selling your home, or simply settling in, this is the moment for you to tie loose ends regarding your position. It all begins by expressing your true feelings and vocalizing your insecurities. Hold space for your life partner or family to express input regarding the overall direction involving home.
Sagittarius
Full Moon Theme: Focus on what matters.
Organizing your thoughts and priorities will keep you centered during this full moon. The 3rd house of ideas, siblings, neighbors, and short trips will be highlighted. This can be a hectic time for you as you will be flooded with messages and can quickly lose focus. Start with one task at a time, and you will remain centered. This is a beautiful time to reconnect with those who knew you in childhood. Returning to the beginning will help you realize what you were born to do.
Capricorn
Full Moon Theme: Teach others what you know.
Money and your self-worth will be essential to you. Mindfulness of your spending habits will help you remain anchored, as this full moon in the 2nd house can invoke the need for retail therapy to mask your emotions — look deeper and analyze your views on money. Assess whether your goals are for the sole reason of passion or competition. Give back to society by teaching others your steps to achieve your goals.
Aquarius
Full Moon Theme: Put yourself first.
Get ready to shine your light as you are the leading star! As you're the humanitarian of the zodiac, this is your moment to fixate your attention to yourself and focus on your needs while still respecting others. It's an emotionally stirring time as you undergo a series of cathartic realizations about your purpose and alignment. It is time to step up and become the prime example of leadership while preserving humility.
Pisces
Full Moon Theme: Find your center.
Invest time for your wellbeing by disconnecting and removing endless distractions. The full moon in your 12th house will invoke the need to clear the superfluous thoughts and subconscious clutter. It's time to understand what's prevented you from attracting your desires. It all begins by silencing the mind and connecting with your spirit self — power up your intuition by starting a sacred practice by journaling or meditation to find your center.
A native New Yorker, Lumi Pelinku is an Intuitive Astrologer, Transformation Coach, and Holy Fire® Reiki Master. A passionate and purposeful first-generation Albanian-American that found her astrology calling as a child. Lumi and her husband live in New York City with their two cats and a massive collection of astrology, spirituality, and personal development books.
Also known as the “soul astrologer” for seven years, Lumi incorporates transformation life coaching and energy healing in her practice.
In her course, she uncovered intuitive gifts and developed the ability to unveil the layers of the client's psyche through astrology. At the same time, she witnessed a series of incredible shifts in her client’s transformation journey.
Lumi hosts a weekly podcast and YouTube channel, Align Your Stars Podcast, that shares her core beliefs about how astrology can invoke hope and empowerment. As your guide, she will go the distance to help those astrologically or spiritually curious find the way to live the life of their dreams. Lumi's astrological insights have appeared in press/publications such as Mind Body Green, Paper Magazine, Well+Good, Brides, Observer, and others.