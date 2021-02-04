14 Unique Ways to Send Love on Galentine's Day
"Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with." —Charlotte York, Sex And The City
It's been almost a year since girls' nights were officially put on pause (thanks, pandemmy!) and we *really* miss our girlfriends. So this year, we're reclaiming Galentine's Day with unique ways to show the women in our lives just how much we love them. Whether it's sending a special surprise in the mail, planning a creative get-together on Zoom or FaceTime, or musings on social, these tokens of GF love will make her day.
Write a Gratitude Letter
Learn how to write a memorable gratitude letter from Nancy Davis Kho, author of the The Thank You Project: Cultivating Happiness One Letter of Gratitude at a Time, and send to a pal to remind her what she means to you.
P.S. We love this Valentine's Day card collection by designer Carolyn Suzuki ($4+)
Create a Pinterest Board
We love this Tik Tok idea by user @genevieve.carey of creating Pinterest boards for each other. You can mimic the idea in print and host a virtual mood board night with your girl gang or send one snail-mail inspired by her/them.
Porch Swap Your Favorite Chick Lit
Drop off or mail a stack of your favorite books.
Lavish Her With Balloons
In lieu of flowers, make her day brighter with a balloon delivery.
Send a Candy Bouquet
DIY or buy a candy bouquet for your sweet pal.
Mail Artwork
Take an art class together, like Brit + Co's Watercolor Painting: Plants + Succulents with Jenna Rainey, and send your creations to each other.
Take a Virtual Stroll
When you live on opposite coasts sometimes it's nice to share the scenery IRL. Plan a call, but get outside to enjoy the fresh air for double the reward.
Netflix and Chill
Send a bag of homemade popcorn and then host a virtual movie night (our faves: Set It Up, Someone Great, Always Be My Maybe, The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Society).
Bake Goodies
Who doesn't love some homemade treats in their mailbox? Wrap up our Cassava Flour Brownies or Heart Pies for a delicious delivery.
Make a Collaborative Playlist
Remember pre-pandemic parties? Sigh... Make a collaborative playlist on Spotify or your favorite music app to relive the old days of getting down.
Send a Facial Kit
Send a little self care in the form of Pink Moon's Facial Oil and Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Tool Duo ($75), then look up YouTube videos on Gua Sha and host a virtual facial night.
Tag Her on Social
Show your love with a classic photo of your friendship and a special message for your bestie.
Send a Craft Kit
For the knitter (or knitter-curious) in your life, send We Are Knitters Happy Cushion Mini Knitting Kit ($40) or the Scooby Sweater Knitting Kit ($56) for some puppy love!
Send a Storybook
Make a book of your bestie's life so far with Artifact Uprising's Everyday Photo Book ($59+). She will LOVE.
Happy Galentine's Day! What are your virtual plans? Share with us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.