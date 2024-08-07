Sorry Conrad Fans, Belly And Jeremiah Are Meant To Be
Move over Jess, Dean, and Logan, there's a new TV boyfriend debate in town. Because while The Summer I Turned Pretty fans can agree that Cousins is basically paradise, and that Taylor and Steven are simply written in the stars (I'll never get over that dance to Frank Ocean's "Moon River"!!), there's one hot topic we'll discuss right up until the series finale credits roll: Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah.
Both brothers are handsome and definitely care about Belly, but like any good teen drama love triangle, she's going to have to pick just one. While we're waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 to hit Prime Video in 2025, here are just a few of the reasons Jeremiah and Belly should be endgame.
Belly And Jeremiah Are Best Friends
Okay, I'll admit I can never say no to a “best friends to lovers” trope. And Belly and Jeremiah’s friendship is truly the ultimate foundation for a relationship. During the pool scene in Season 1, Episode 5, Jeremiah even tells Belly, "You’re my best friend but there are times I want it to be more." Swoon!
Even though they only see each other during the summer, Belly doesn't have a romanticized fantasy about Jeremiah's personality like she can with Conrad. By the end of season 2, Belly and Jere have seen each other at their best and their worst, and still choose each other anyway. TLDR; their friendship is basically the perfect start to an even deeper relationship.
Jeremiah Communicates Well
Another thing to love about Jeremiah is that once he figures out he likes Belly, he makes that very clear. Belly's never confused, or questioning whether Jeremiah wants to be in a relationship with her. (He's also not leading another girl on while also talking to Belly like Conrad does with Nicole. Sorry, has to be said.)
It's also a huge deal that Belly and Jeremiah team up to find Conrad at the beginning of season 2. Because even though they're not really on speaking terms at the time, they put their differences aside to work together and come up with a plan, because when it counts, they're on the exact same page.
Jeremiah Doesn't Take His Anger Out On Belly
Jeremiah and Belly might get into arguments, like when they get a flat tire on their roadtrip, but another thing to love about Jere is that he never truly uses his anger or sadness against Belly. "He was ultimately the better choice, he respected her and didn’t treat her like sh—t when he was angry," one Reddit user says.
While Conrad rejects Belly and tells her he never loved her (even though he thinks it's for her own good), Jeremiah never says anything to Belly just to hurt her feelings — even when he's really angry.
He's An Open Book
Jeremiah is spontaneous, carefree, and fun, which I think excites Belly. And there's definitely a freedom in the fact that he doesn't have that many secrets. "I think part of what she loves about Jeremiah is his openness and the way he allows her to really see him and love him,” author Jenny Han tells TIME. “One of the themes of [season 2] is grief and the different ways that we handle it. Cleveland talks about being down in a hole and needing someone to get down there with you—and the way that Jeremiah is able to do that provides Belly with [a sense of] comfort.”
After they've worked through their issues (and the flat tire), Belly and Jeremiah know exactly how to comfort each other and aren't afraid to just be with each other in the midst of their grief.
The Taylor Swift Of It All
The Summer I Turned Pretty is known for its Taylor Swift needle drops, especially during scenes between Belly and Conrad. But TikTok user @authorparisakatherina points out one Easter Egg that could tease Jeremiah and Belly are meant to be.
While Taylor Swift songs in the show — like "Lover," "Sweet Nothing," and "Invisible String" — feature Jeremiah, Conrad, and Belly in some capacity, season 2's use of "Delicate" (for another Jere x Belly pool scene) is the only Swift song without both brothers. Is this a hint for the future of the show?
We might have to wait until summer 2025 for the next chapter in Belly’s love story, but with Jeremiah’s open heart, sweetness, and friendly foundation, Team Jeremiah is starting to look good. Here’s hoping Season 3 will give us all the answers we’ve been waiting for! Follow us on Facebook for more pop culture stories.
