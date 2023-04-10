Geometric Glasses Are All the Rage Thanks to Ali Wong In "Beef"
Photo Courtesy of Andrew Cooper/Netflix
Beef has a lot going on (like a lot), but the one thing people can't get enough of are Wong's incredible eyewear. Fans tracked down the brand Wong wears on the show, but not the exact pair. Plus, even though we think they're so pretty, they're also a *pretty* expensive brand.
Luckily, we've tracked down similar styles for less money, so you don't have to. Here are the latest and greatest in fashionable glasses, so you can rock it like Wong!
Image via Rayban
Rayban Octagon 1972 Blue-Light Clear Glasses ($163)
Perfect for anyone without a prescription, these blue-light glasses totally encapsulate the 70s vibe we're loving lately (hello, crotchet).
Image via YesGlasses
YesGlasses Hipster Geometric Color-Edged Rimless Glasses ($89)
The black and gold contrast with this pair from YesGlasses totally make a statement, but the thin frames don't overpower your face. IMO, these are the glasses Harry Potter's cooler older sister would wear.
Image via eyebuydirect
eyebuydirect Imagine Glasses ($42)
We're definitely channeling our inner Ali Wong with this pair. They look almost exactly the same, but in silver and for about 10% of the cost!
Image via Zenni Optical
Zenni Brown/Blue Geometric Glasses ($28)
Now THESE have a perfect pop of color. Toss this Zenni pair on when you really wanna make your mark.
Image via TIJN
TIJN Duncan Glasses
The subtle tortoise shell on this pair is so stylish! Plus, these give off twenty-something twee hipster in a coffee shop vibes...and we love it. 🤓
In our (totally unbiased) opinion, bold glasses are here to stay. BRB while we go hit up our local opticians!
