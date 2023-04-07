Crochet Is The 70s Trend We've Been Waiting For
Now that it's *officially* spring, we're swapping out our winter wardrobe for bright, happy 'fits to match the warmer weather. Whether you're coming off a Daisy Jones and the Sixbinge, packing for Coachella this month, or just spending a lot of time scrolling on TikTok, there's a good chance you're eyeing a few crochet styles. While it may have started as a homespun look in the 70s, crochet has claimed a place in our wardrobe beyond festival season, thanks to playful color combinations infused with a mix of lightweight cotton, denim, and other wearable fabrics. Lean into all the good vibes with these bright and bold crochet styles ahead.
Farm Rio Rainbow Waves Crochet Vest ($185)
We couldn't choose one color, so we opted for all of them. Style this sweater vest with a long sleeve top or dress, and then wear it on it's own once the weather warms up.
Target Wild Fable Crochet Tote Handbag ($20)
Ditch the paper bags and dress up your Trader Joe's runs with a stylish crochet tote.
Princess Polly Natalee Mini Dress ($25)
If it's not already clear, this isn't your grandmother's crochet! Large square crochets give this mini dress a touch of sweetness.
The Series Valerie Cap ($100)
Greasy hair? Don't care! Add a cute headscarf and push wash day out even further.
Staud Psychedelic Acid Rainbow ($225)
Staud, the ultimate cool-girl brand, somehow manages to get every trend just right — so we're not surprised that they've mastered crochet as well.
Bailey Prado Pocket Bra ($50)
Ever need to go on a late night bodega run and don't feel like bringing a purse? We've all been there, which is why we're campaigning to make pocket bras the next big thing. It's also a great hands-free option for festival wear, because sometimes a fanny pack just doesn't vibe with hot girl summer.
BLANKNYC Young Love Jacket ($188)
How many denim jackets does one girl need? Trick question: the limit does not exist. While you probably already have an oversized, cropped, and maybe even an acid wash version, this jacket with crochet sleeves (!!!) is a must for any denim-lover.
ASTR Zoey Tie Front Top ($65) & ASTR Zoey Split Hem Pants ($88)
If bright patterns feel too intimidating, choose neutral crochet instead. This flattering set from ASTR incorporates another classic 70s trend: flared pants!
Etsy Crochet Flower Choker ($14)
Crochet flowers have emerged as a micro trend within a trend. Complete any look with a sweet floral choker.
Jessica Simpson Satela Wedge Sandal ($35)
Stand a little taller with a pair of comfy crochet wedges! These ones have a softer feel, thanks to pastel hues rather than brights.
Hollister Crochet V-Neck ($39)
Dress up your favorite pair of jeans with this understated halter top.
Lele Sadoughi Marigold Crochet Tote ($195)
Headband queen Lele Sadoughi has officially entered the bag game! We love this floral crochet tote, which is lined internally to keep all your essentials safe.
Farm Rio Multi Circles Crochet Shorts ($135)
Crochet separates aren't as intimidating as they sound. Pair them with a tried and true staple or mix and match with an equally bright print.
Lack Of Color Island Stripe Bucket Hat ($95)
Sometimes the right mix of neutrals can pack the same punch as a bold pattern. We love this striped bucket hat, which can be worn with almost any spring or swim look.
Zodiac Cooper Crochet Sneaker ($119)
Cute, comfy and full of color, these crochet sneakers are our top footwear pick for festival season.
Simon Miller Crochet Zoodle Top ($395) & Simon Miller Crochet Wizzy Skirt ($395)
If you're ready to lean into crochet, try a matching set with a bold pattern.
Princess Polly Honeydew Top ($23)
Missing the early aughts? This pink crochet top feels 2003 in all the best ways.
Kurt Geiger Crochet Multi Crossbody ($165)
This crochet mini bag is the perfect fit for the girl who wants to keep her options open. Wear it as a crossbody while on the go, or unhook the longer strap to make it a going out bag.
Etsy Crochet Rose Cardigan ($125)
Florals? For spring? While spring florals have been done time and time again, these 3-D roses are most definitely groundbreaking.
Hope Macaulay Aelia Top ($267)
We can't talk about crochet (or knitwear in general, for that matter) without mentioning Hope Macaulay. This merino wool is buttery soft and perfectly pastel!
Marc Fisher Lannia Sandal ($70)
These striped wedge sandals are understated yet interesting, thanks to the bright pop of terracotta.
Cotton:On Crochet Top ($29)
While stripes and florals are undoubtedly the focus of this season's crochets, don't overlook all the fun geometric patterns.
Alice + Olivia Crochet Cardigan ($357)
If we had to explain pure joy using an article of clothing, it would be this Alice + Olivia cardigan. The sunny yellow is everything we want to be feeling, and the 3-D flowers are a pretty detail without being overpowering.
