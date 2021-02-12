8 Netflix Originals to Watch With Your Galentines
Galentine's Day is a great excuse to spend some time with your favorite GFFs. Whether you plan on exchanging cute gifts, hosting a virtual baking night, or sipping some cocktails, you can't deny that girls' night is always better with some entertainment. Queue up any of these Netflix original movies and TV shows for the perfect night in with your besties. (Photos via Saeed Adyani/Netflix + Ali Goldstein/Netflix + Erica Parise/Netflix + Bob Mahoney/Netflix)
Dumplin': We don't get to see enough movies that accurately represent young women like Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald), an outspoken, plus-size teenager with natural-born leadership qualities. It's even rarer that we get to see films that depict an honest exploration of the kind of self-love and confidence that Willowdean develops. The real love story in this film is the relationship she builds with herself, but a close second is the bond she has with the best girls in her life — and we're obviously very here for that. (Photo via Bob Mahoney/Netflix)
Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life: With four 90-minute episodes, A Year In the Life might be too long to watch in just one glorious Galentine's Day, but we'd be hard pressed to think of a better way to celebrate the ladies you love than with two ladies — Lorelai and Rory Gilmore — who so fully embody the power of female friendship. Though not without challenges, of course, the baseline of their mother-daughter relationship is unconditional, fun, trusting, and loyal. (Photo via Saeed Adyani/Netflix)
GLOW: GLOW isn't just a fun watch — it also provides a rare on-screen depiction of many facets of female friendship, from healthy competition and unbridled support to petty aggravation and legit friend breakups. That it happens to do so in a way that makes it feel like you're always at a massive slumber party with your besties is a bonus. (Photo via Erica Parise/Netflix)
Grace and Frankie: Even though Grace and Frankie came together under difficult and unusual circumstances (their husbands fell in love with each other), the bond the women have formed now seems unbreakable. And while, on the surface, they don't seem like they have much in common, they share a contagious lust for life and an unwavering sense of purpose. We can only hope we're living life like this into our 70s. (Photo via Ali Goldstein/Netflix)
Ibiza: Ibiza might be a rom-com, but at its heart are the friendships between Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, and Phoebe Robinson's characters. It'll make you want to plan your next girls' trip ASAP. (Photo via Aleksandar Letic/Netflix)
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser: Friendship is more important than romance in this dramedy about an unpopular teen (Shannon Purser) who teams up with her high school's It girl (Kristine Froseth) to make a handsome, sweet football player (Noah Centineo) fall in love with her. As critics have noted, the catfishing aspect of the story is problematic, but there's some value to the bond that develops between Sierra and Veronica. (Photo via Aaron Epstein/Netflix)
To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Speaking of Noah Centineo, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention his totally swoon-worthy performance as Peter Kavinsky. But his leading-man charm is just one of many reasons you should watch this sweet rom-com with your BFFs. Another reason? The Covey sisters. Lara Jean (Lana Condor), Margot, (Janel Parrish), and Kitty (Anna Cathcart) work hard to lift each other up and show solidarity in the toughest of times. (Photo via Netflix)
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife: If you're in the mood for something a little less structured than a TV series or movie, comedian Ali Wong's latest standup special delves into the societal complexities of managing motherhood and career. Wong is hilariously relatable, so this is perfect for a Galentine's Day watch with your girls. (Photo via Ken Woroner/Netflix)
This post has been updated.