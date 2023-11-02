Aleena Malik

Editorial Intern

Brit + Co's editorial intern Aleena Malik brings pen to paper on all things entertainment, shopping, style, and food. Aleena has written for publications like Screen Rant and We Got This Covered and has worked for The Walt Disney Company and Estee Lauder. She is an avid reader, a passionate consumer of entertainment, and a total coffee connoisseur. She's always loved writing and finds it therapeutic to just let the words flow.