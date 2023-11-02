We *Might* Be Getting "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life" Season 2
Even after countless rewatches, I never feel like I have enough Gilmore Girlsin my life. There's just something about the show that feels unbelievably cozy and comforting, and the fact that it remains one of pop culture's most-talked-about shows to this day confirms I'm far from alone in my love for it. Given its immense popularity, it's no surprise that even the mere whisper of more episodes gets everyone buzzing.
After A Year in the Life's bombshell ending, fans have been dying for closure. While there's no official confirmation as to whether or not we'll officially get an answer to who Rory's baby daddy is, we *did* get an exciting comment from the brilliant woman behind the show, Amy Sherman-Palladino. She recently spoke with Rolling Stoneand shared exactly what Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life season 2 could look like. Here's what she said!
Lots Of Family Drama
Image via Netflix
When asked about what she'd like to explore in Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life season 2, Sherman-Palladino shared, "Well, the thing about families is they never work their shit out. They are dysfunctional forever and because of that, it's the best possible way to come up with stories because you will never solve your problems there." Looks like we'd be seeing a lot more of Lorelai and Emily butting heads!
Justice For Lane
Image via Netflix
My personal favorite part was when she explained that she, too, believes in justice for Lane! She explained, "I really never liked the way Lane's life shook out. I would have liked to have spent more time on her, especially since she's patterned after my best friend."
She also shared that we could have gotten a really cool story for Lane's mom in the revival, but there just wasn't enough time. She wanted Mrs. Kim to manage a K-pop band. Seriously, how awesome would that have been?
Boys Are Welcome In The Gilmore Gang
Image via Netflix
While the Gilmores are primarily made up of women (so refreshing!), a little boy might be running around Stars Hollow to be raised by Lorelai and Rory. Sherman-Palladino lovingly said, "There's a place for little boys everywhere. Little boys raised by sharp, interesting women is never a bad thing." Amen, sister.
Will "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life" Season 2 actually happen?
Image via Netflix
Sherman-Palladino stated it quite frankly and said, "It would need to be Lauren [Graham] and I stumbling out of a bar drunk in the middle of the night and inspiration strikes and we figure out something... It's something that just happens and because of that, I'm personally a believer in that middle of the night feeling where your eyes open and you're like, here we go. I think we're all feeling like if that happens, we're game to jump in again."
Everyone, fingers crossed for drunk nights and late night idea sessions!!
Has anyone else said anything about "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life" Season 2?
Image via Netflix
Yes! In 2021, Lauren Graham spoke with Colliderabout whether or not the Gilmore Girlschapter of her life was truly closed. She said that there is not a set plan for another season, but "If that came up again, I love that character so much and I love Amy. I will work with her, any time. It would just be a matter of responsibility to the fans and what we could give them that's deserving of their devotion."
I'm just hoping the stars align, and we get to share a cup of coffee with the residents of Stars Hollow once more!
For more movie and TV news, Brit+Co has you covered!
Header image via Netflix
- 49 Must-Watch Gilmore Girls Episodes to Binge Before the Reboot ›
- Let’s Be Honest: Rory Gilmore From "Gilmore Girls" Is Insufferable ›
- 25 Thoughts I Had While Rewatching "Gilmore Girls" At Lorelai’s Age Instead Of Rory’s ›
- This "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life" Theory Makes More Sense Than The Actual Finale ›