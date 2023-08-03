"The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 Is Officially Coming
"The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 Announcement
Prime Video announced the renewal on August 3, right before episode five of the second season hit the streaming service. Just like the season two trailer, Taylor Swift's "august" plays in the background and I'm in tears.
When will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 come out?
Season 1 and 2 came out around a year apart, so we're hoping to get The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 next summer.
Who's going to be in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?
Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad), Sean Kaufman (Steven) in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Considering the third book, We'll Always Have Summer, revolves around Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, we're expecting Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno to return. We're also hoping to see Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard again!
How old are the characters?
In season one, Conrad is going to be a freshman in college, while the rest of the characters are still in high school. And at the beginning of season 2, Steven graduates from high school!
Is there a 4th Summer I Turned Pretty?
Christopher Briney (Conrad), Lola Tung (Belly)
There is not a fourth The Summer I Turned Pretty book, but that doesn't mean the show has to end with season 3. They've already changed a few details from the books — namely, adding the Stephen/Taylor relationship reminds me of how Gossip Girl gave us Chuck and Blair, a fan-favorite ship that wasn't in those books either!
