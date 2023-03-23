ICYMI: We Officially Know the Father of Rory Gilmore’s Baby
Gilmore Girlsleft us on quite possibly one of the biggest cliffhangers in TV history (sorry, Sopranos fans 😉) when Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, announced her pregnancy at the end of the 2016 Gilmore Girls spin-off A Year in the Life.
After years of waiting, we finally received confirmation as to WHO is actually the father of Rory’s baby from Gilmore Girls costume supervisor Valerie Campbell.
Campbell hopped on TikTok to put the speculation to rest once and for all.
@valeriescateyescream#stitch with @unlearn16 whose the father or rorys baby? I think I can answer that one #gilmoregirls#valeriescateyescream#behindthescenes#gilmoregirlstiktok♬ original sound - valeriescateyescream
So, without further ado, the father is…Logan Huntzberger!
Courtesy of Netflix
I know, I know. There were several people who could be the father. Don't worry — Campbell chatted through all the potential options for us before she came to this inevitable conclusion.
First up? Paul, Rory’s kind-of boyfriend who she may or may not have been sleeping with in the Winter. "She might have forgotten to do it," Valerie said. "But she definitely forgot to break up with that guy. But...she definitely wasn't sleeping with him."
Next, we have Rory’s hookup with the Wookiee (LOL), which happened during the Spring. According to Valerie, "If it was the Wookie she would definitely be showing and we never gave her a pregnancy belly. That is very, very important. We never gave her one, we were never instructed to give her one. It is definitely not the Wookiee."
She concluded by answering the long-awaited question, "The only obvious choice is – you guessed it – Logan. And Amy [Sherman-Palladino] herself said, 'Why are people even questioning who the father is?' It's because it was supposed to be very, very, very, very, very obvious."
There you have it! We're split between #TeamJess and #TeamLogan here at Brit + Co, but as a fellow #TeamLogan girlie...I'm ecstatic! Fingers crossed we get another chapter in this iconic saga!
