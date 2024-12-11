Where Is The Gilmore Girls Cast Now? How To Watch Alexis Bledel, Milo Ventimiglia, And Chad Michael Murray
Considering we talk about Lorelai and Rory Gilmore at least once a week — and constantly argue why Dave is the right answer for who's the best Gilmore GirlsTV boyfriend (although we'll also accept Logan) — we're always thinking about Gilmore Girls. Even though the show ended in 2007, the success of Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life proves that it still has a life of its own. And the actors do too! Here's what your favorite members of the cast of Gilmore Girls have been up to since the end of the series.
Alexis Bledel
As one of the two Gilmore Girls mentioned in the title, we watched Alexis Bledel (Rory) grow over the years, both inside Stars Hollow and outside of it. She's starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Sin City, and The Handmaid's Tale. But Alexis is also a mother and shares a son with her ex-husband Vincent Kartheiser.
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham played Lorelai Gilmore, and has also played a mom in titles like Parenthood and Evan Almighty. You can also read her books Someday, Someday, Maybe, Talking as Fast as I Can: from Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between), and Don't Worry About It.
Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray, who played Tristan Dugray, has been in a slew of shows since he left Gilmore Girls in season two. He booked the lead role of Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill, and has played Jake in Freaky Friday and Edgar on Riverdale. He's also a published author! You can read his book American Drifter: An Exhilarating Tale of Love and Murder. Right now, he stars as Cal in Sullivan's Crossing.
Scott Patterson
Chad isn't the only one you can watch on the CW! Scott Patterson (Luke Danes) stars as Sully on Sullivan's Crossing. He was also in Aliens in America as Gary and in Saw IV and Saw V as Agent Strahm. In addition to acting, he launched Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee *and* the Gilmore Girls rewatch podcast I Am All In!
Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia played snarky, book-loving Jess Mariano, but gained even more recognition for playing Jack Pearson on This Is Us (a role that got him an Emmy nom for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series). He's also been in series like Heroes and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Jared Padalecki
Jared Padalecki (Dean Forester) went on to star as Sam in Supernatural, a show which ran for 15 seasons. You can also see him in New York Minute and in Cheaper by the Dozen (but just for a moment)! In addition to his acting, he launched the Always Keep Fighting campaign after revealing his struggles with depression.
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy's Sookie St. James is one of the most lovable members of the Gilmore Girls cast, and went on to do even more hilarious roles during, and after, the show. You can see her in films like The Little Mermaid, Bridesmaids, Mike & Molly, and Spy, but she also received critical acclaim for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Matt Czuchry
Matt Czuchry, who played the fan favorite Logan Huntzberger on Gilmore Girls, also starred in some other long-running shows like The Good Wife as Cary and The Resident as Conrad. He also stars as Dexter in this year's American Horror Story: Delicate.
Liza Weil
Liza Weil's Paris Geller is driven and hardworking (we love her for that), and Liza works just as hard! She appeared on Bunheads, and had a main role on How to Get Away with Murder. Just like Milo Ventimiglia, you can see her on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, too!
Keiko Agena
Keiko Agena portrayed Lane Kim, but was in a variety of nostalgic TV shows like Sister, Sister, Felicity, and Beverly Hills, 90210 before Gilmore Girls premiered. You can also see her in13 Reasons Why on Netflix. Keiko married Shin Kawasaki in 2005 — in a helicopter!
Adam Brody
Adam Brody was a member of the cast of Gilmore Girls for a short time, but his character Dave Rygalski is one of the best parts of the show. He left the series to star as Seth in the teen dramaThe OC, and has also appeared in Jennifer's Body, Promising Young Woman, Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. He married Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester, and the couple has two kids.
Kelly Bishop
Before Kelly Bishop played Emily Gilmore, she was in Dirty Dancing, but she also won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Sheila in A Chorus Line. You can see her in Bunheads and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Sean Gunn
Sean Gunn's Kirk Gleason is my favorite Gilmore Girls cast member, and has Sean has continued to play funny but lovable roles. He starred as Kraglin in the MCU and Weasel in Suicide Squad (his brother is director James Gunn). Sean is married to actress and director Natasha Halevi.
