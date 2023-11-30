56 Fancy Sandwiches That Are Worthy Of The Dinner Table
When you think of sandwiches, your head goes to lunch — an ooey gooey grilled cheese and tomato soup combo, or perhaps the beloved panini. We'd argue that sandwiches hit the spot any time of day. Truth is, a creative sandwich makes for a totally appropriate dinner option as well — when done right. And by “right," we mean stuffed to the brim with more flavorful goodies and ingredients than your hungry self can handle. Brace yourself, because these dinner-friendly sandwich recipes will have your tummy grumbling hard.
Chrissy Teigen’s Pork Bánh Mì With Quick Pickles & Roasted Broccoli
Enjoy this pork banh mi the Chrissy Teigen way - A.K.A. the delicious way! (via Brit + Co.)
Cloud-Egg Croque Madame
This cloud-egg croque madame is a mash-up of a classic French croque madame (basically a toasted cheese and ham sandwich, which is usually topped with a simple fried egg) and the cloud egg, which has a fluffy texture that really makes it feel like you’re eating a cloud. (via Brit + Co.)
BBQ Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches
Rock your next summer get together with vegan BBQ pulled jackfruit sandwiches. They’re hearty, savory, and filling for a hungry crowd. Jackfruit is a tropical fruit with a neutral taste that has a similar texture and appearance to pulled pork or chicken. Sauté it in a savory-sweet sauce like BBQ and pile high on top of buns for an easy vegan sandwich. (via Brit + Co.)
Instant Pot French Dip Sandwich
We love a good reason to use our Instant Pot and this French Dip sandwich is better than any we can think of this week. Juicy and delicious, it's comfort food at its best. (via Brit + Co.)
5 Tasty Tea Sandwiches
This is a fun kid-friendly dinner that goes a step above your plain PB&J. You can make each one of these delightful tea sandwiches in under 5 minutes, and you can use cookie cutters to cut them into fun shapes for the kiddos (or for yourself!). Here are five quick and easy takes on the ultimate finger food. (via Brit + Co.)
Lazy Girl Breakfast Sandwiches
Batch out your fancy sandwiches to maximize the yumminess of this recipe. (via Brit + Co.)
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
There's a whole slice of pineapple on this baby! (via Brit + Co.)
Classic French Dip
Nothing screams fancy sandwich quite like a thick loaf smothered in hearty beef and a single serving of rich au jus broth to go with it. (via Brit + Co.)
TikTok Grinder Sandwich
We have to hop on the trending grinder sandwich how-to. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Grilled Tomato, Chèvre, and Thyme Baguette Sandwich
This toasted baguette is stuffed with so many incredible flavors, it would be a shame to not share the joy with someone. Find your most favorite person ever, and split this with them stat. (via Eat In My Kitchen)
Antipasto Mozzarella Sandwich with Lemony Basil Pesto
This sandwich is spruced up with homemade pesto that carries a strong citrus flavor. It'll be your new favorite bite! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Savory Waffle Sandwiches
These sweet and savory sandwiches are fancy like you've never seen before. TBH, we'd scarf this down any time of the day. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
This vegetarian sandwich take on chicken salad is a healthy mouthful. (via Salt & Lavender)
Brie and Prosciutto Sandwich
It's like a charcuterie board-turned-sandwich. This fancy stack of brie cheese and prosciutto will hit those Italian food cravings every time. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
If you truly believe that you can’t make friends with salad, you can at least appreciate this recipe. This ‘wich takes your favorite salad and stuffs it between some grilled bread for a filling and satisfying dinner. (via Eat Good 4 Life)
Vegan Smoky Tahini Jackfruit Sandwich
Smokey flavors aren’t reserved for meat, and this sandwich proves it. Vegans get to enjoy the essence of BBQ with this glorious pulled jackfruit phenomenon. (via The Colorful Kitchen)
Green Goddess Chicken Sandwich
You'll love the fresh flavors included in this chicken sandwich. Don't fret about a dry bite – this recipe encourages a homemade green goddess dressing to add some moisture. (via Salt & Lavender)
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
You only need a few ingredients to build this 'wich. Gather some chicken cutlets, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, vinegar, and a baguette for the best easy fancy sandwich ever. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Crispy Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan is, hands down, one of the *best* vegetarian spins on a meaty classic. Even the leftovers are irresistible, especially when turned into a big ol’ sandwich. (via Vegetarian Gastronomy)
Pesto, Artichoke, and Havarti Grilled Cheese
Grown-up grilled cheese is a thing of beauty, and this one is no exception. Treat yourself to a simple yet nostalgic dinner that will tug at your childhood fave. (viaTwo Peas & Their Pod)
Fancy Muffaletta
This concoction just screams Italy. Layers of cold cuts and cheese are slathered with a tangy olive spread to bring the elements of an antipasto plate to your mouth in one magnificent bite. (via Honestly Yum)
10-Minute Easy Vegan Grilled Mac and Cheese Sandwich
This grilled vegan mac and cheese sandwich is the epitome of indulgence with its gooey, melty plant-based cheese and creamy macaroni nestled between perfectly toasted bread. It's a quick and easy comfort food creation that will satisfy your cravings and take your taste buds on a mouthwatering journey. (via The Edgy Veg)
Thai Basil Steak Sandwich
We're obsessed with this take on a Vietnamese banh mi. With every bite, you'll taste the fresh flavors of basil, cilantro and lime that all come together for a fantastic meal. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Monte Cristo Sandwich
We'd gladly do breakfast for dinner every day if it meant we get to munch on this Monte Cristo sandwich. The mustard-jam in this recipe adds a fancy flavor element, too. (via Culinary Hill)
Baked Rueben Party Sandwich
Reach for this easy recipe when you need to prepare a hearty meal for a group. They hold a perfectly tangy flavor and look gorgeously elevated on a mixed rye bread. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Connor's Ultimate BLT
This isn’t your average “BLT,” folks. The open-faced sandwich gives us some more breakfast for dinner in the most delicious way with the addition of creamy avocado, peppery arugula, and a Sriracha mayo spread. (via A Beautiful Plate)
Sweet Potato Sandwich with Beetroot Cashew Cheese
If you haven’t tested out that sweet potato toast trend yet, this might be a good time. The low-carb option is filling, colorful, and full of refreshing flavors. (via My Berry Forest)
Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwich Appetizers
Why not make things mini? With this recipe, you can enjoy the gooey goodness of grilled cheese in the palm of your hand! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Cajun Panko Crusted Shrimp Po Boys
All of the shrimp, please! These crispy Cajun-spiced gems make for a fab homemade Po Boy, and you’ll probably crave it on the regular. #SorryNotSorry. (via Savory Spice Rack)
Sweet Chili Pesto Burger Sliders
A fun mix of sweet chili sauce and pesto puts a unique twist on these addictive fancy sliders. (via Happy Foods Tube)
Spicy Maple Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Smoky Bacon Corn
A spicy and sweet flavor combo is to die for in this fancy sandwich recipe. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Sweet And Tangy Homemade Vegetarian Sloppy Joes
You should make these sammies for dinner tonight to experience the *perfect* balance of smoky, savory, and sweet. Each one is packed with a mix of plant-based protein and vibrant vegetables that will leave you wanting seconds. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Roasted Vegetable Grilled Cheese
Pack your regular grilled cheese full of peppers and zucchini to get a healthy boost of veggie goodness. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Vegan Egg Salad Sandwich
Prep this vegan egg salad ahead of time using a few ingredients to have an easy healthy lunch option during the work week! You won't even have to press the tofu that makes this recipe super protein-packed. You can thank us later. (via Two Spoons)
Turkey Avocado Grinder
This delicious sandwich is another take on the viral TikTok grinder recipe, full of healthy ingredients and fresh taste. (via Barley & Sage)
Turkey BLT Croissant Sandwich
Building a sandwich on a croissant just adds a whole other fancy element to the process. Get into the buttery, flaky layers of the beloved French bake while balancing it out with creamy mayo and fresh turkey. (via Culinary Hill)
Grilled Ham & Cheese Cranberry Sandwich
Savory meat cuts meet a sticky-sweet cranberry jelly that'll remind you of all the best flavors of Thanksgiving! (via The Bossy Kitchen)
Chicken Cutlet Sammies
Stack a flavorful chicken cutlet on your favorite bread for an easy dinner hack. This recipe recommends reaching for a sharp-tasting provolone cheese to pair. (via Most Hungry)
Baked Salmon Sandwich with Zesty Lemon Mayo And Arugula
This yummy bite comes together in no time, but tastes like it takes hours to prepare. Full of flavor, you'll want to eat this baked salmon sandwich every day of the week. If you don't feel like baking the fish, try out this super convenient air fryer hack. (via Salt & Lavender)
Porchetta Sandwich
Porchetta, AKA thinly sliced roasted pork belly, completes this sandwich easily for the ultimate fancy meal. (via The Endless Meal)
Grilled Cheese And Apple Sandwich with Sriracha Butter
Try stacking apple slices on your savory and spicy grilled cheese. You might surprise yourself with how delectable the flavors are! (via The Endless Meal)
Shredded Rotisserie Chicken Sliders
These sliders are irresistibly good with their tender, breaded chicken, gooey melted cheese, and zesty marinara sauce, all nestled between soft slider buns. It's a bite-sized explosion of flavor that brings the classic Italian dish to a handheld delight. (via Cozy Cravings)
Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
Putting jalapeno poppers on a sammie is the best meal idea we've seen in a while. When you're feeling cheesy, check out this easy recipe. (via Cozy Cravings)
Lion's Mane Benedict Sammie with Hollandaise
Lion's mane mushrooms are the star of this recipe. They are easy to prepare, full of adaptogenic health benefits, and soak up any flavor they're cooked with. You'll prep a "crab" cake to be presented on a full plate of fresh ingredients. Dig in! (viaChef Bai)
Japanese Egg Sandwich
This Japanese egg salad sandwich recipe is exceptionally delicious, due to its creamy and flavorful filling combined with crunchy vegetables, all sandwiched between soft, pillowy slices of Japanese milk bread. It's a harmonious blend of textures and flavors that will leave you craving more. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Vegan Chickpea Tuna Sandwich
Chickpeas take the place of tuna for this fancy chickpea salad sandwich recipe. Get a boost of protein for your lunch or dinner, whenever you decide to enjoy this sammie. (via Two Spoons)
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hot honey pairs well with the spicy and savory flavors on this fancy sandwich. Make this recipe for when you're feeling like getting take-out. Trust us, it'll taste so much better than the drive-thru. (via Cilantro Parsley)
15-Minute Avocado Sandwich
We have to hand it to this recipe. This easy sandwich is stuffed with healthy ingredients and makes a quick lunch option. (via Live Eat Learn)
Barbecue Chicken Sliders
It's football season which means it's likely you'll be going to or hosting parties to celebrate your favorite team. Whip up these quick and easy BBQ chicken sliders as an appetizer! (via Averie Cooks)
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich with Tzatziki Sauce and Feta
Tzatziki sauce and feta cheese don't have to be reserved for your favorite healthy bowl. They're also a great addition to this chicken shawarma sanwich. (via Completely Delicious)
Italian Pressed Sandwich
Move over panini press, this Italian pressed sandwich can be made without you. It's filled with yummy roasted veggies and an olive tapenade that'll send your taste buds over the moon. (via Vanilla And Bean)
Avocado Tempeh Sandwich
This avocado tempeh sandwich is a great option if you're looking for a healthy yet fulfilling snack. (via Veggie Society)
Slow Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches
Slow cooker recipes are often filled with appetizing flavors and this Italian beef sandwich recipe is no different. It's one of those recipes whose combined ingredients will make you do a happy dance every time you take a bite. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Falafel Sandwich with Pita and Tahini Sauce)
Nothing is more yummier than this homemade Falafel sandwich that's filled with Tahini sauce. (via The Fast Recipe)
The BEST Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich
Sunny-side-up eggs are wonderfully versatile and can be incorporated into any breakfast recipe you can think of. If you're tired of eating them the traditional way, pair them with this vegetarian breakfast sandwich. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Danish Open-Faced Sandwiches – Smørrebrød
For a completely different version of a fancy sandwich, try making this Danish open-faced sandwich recipe. It's not meant to be hand-held so be sure to use a fork to indulge in all it's goodness. (via Where Is My Spoon)
