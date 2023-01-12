A New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Has Landed—And We're Berry Into It
Mark your calendars. Girl Scout Cookie season is fast approaching! Personally speaking, we have been counting down the days until our favorite flavors return to our neighborhood on February 27. Mouthwatering Thin Mints, peanut-buttery Tagalongs, crisp coconut and chocolate Caramel deLights (formerly known as Samoas), sea salt brownie Adventurefuls, classic shortbread Trefoils, and more are all on our list this year. But we will also be making room for 2023's newest Girl Scout cookie flavor, Raspberry Rally. That's right! The new flavor launches next month and we're predicting it to be a fan fave.
More About The Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookie
Image via GirlScouts.org
Raspberry Rally is a thin shortbread cookie infused with rich raspberry flavoring and dipped in a chocolate coating. It gives the deceiving appearance of a Thin Mint, but once you sink your teeth into the sugary wafer, a pink cookie awaits on the inside. We've been waiting for a fruity flavor profile to enter the cookie lineup, and this one looks like it totally nailed it. Simple and sweet, we cannot wait to try this cookie!
Raspberry Rally will be available exclusively online, according to GirlScouts.org. By ordering online, you'll be able to support Girl Scouts learning more about e-commerce business. Plus, shopping online will make it super simple to get all of your favorite cookies in one easy click!
Since the founding of the Girl Scouts, cookie sales have helped propel millions of young women through essential life skills in sales, entrepreneurship, and marketing. Your purchase can leave a positive effect on local troops, which makes picking up a box or two (or ten!) 1000% worth it.
Don't forget to bookmark your calendar for February 27 to be one of the first to try the new Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookies as soon as they become available. You can find your cookie plug easily by searching your zip code here.
Sign up for our newsletter for more timely food news!