50+ Chocolate Recipes That Deliver Melt-In-Your-Mouth Goodness
If you give us a dessert menu, our eyes will always flit to the chocolate option; we can't help it. Not only can chocolate help strengthen your heart health (thank you antioxidants!) but it's also a great option for parties and get togethers of any kind — since the tasty treat can range from bitter to super sweet, everyone can find a chocolate recipe that they want to eat over and over again.
We love that the rich flavor and smooth consistency of chocolate makes it a decadent dessert choice, even if we're just eating a bowl of DIY microwave fondue. But that's the best thing about chocolate recipes: they're easy, they're quick, and they always taste good. You can eat these picks for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, because there's nothing better than having chocolate all day long.
Bites
Vegan Peppermint Chocolate Bars
If you're a big Andes Chocolate Mints fan, then this recipe's for you. Our favorite part is the fact that they're vegan!
Chocolate Raspberry Panna Cotta Cups
These creamy, bite-sized desserts are the perfect treat for after dinner, after work, or anytime you want one, really.
Chocolate PB+J Banana Bites
We already know that chocolate, banana, and peanut butter go well together, but there are plenty of ways to enjoy the combo outside of a sandwich. Case in point: these sweet treats.
Homemade Chocolate Bonbons
With raspberries, marshmallows, and white chocolate, this is the perfect Valentine's Day dessert.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Easter Egg Fudge
Peanut butter fudge is about to become your new favorite dessert. Add edible glitter for Valentine's Day, colorful sprinkles for Easter, and red, white, and blue crystals for Fourth of July.
Hot Chocolate on a Stick
We're all about hot cocoa mix-ins during the holiday season, but add a romantic flair by filling some heart-shaped silicone moldswith melted chocolate. You can use them for hot cocoa or just eat them right off the stick.
Conversation Heart Bark
Valentine's Day just got a lot sweeter thanks to this recipe. You can make chocolate bark with all kinds of additions like seeds and berries, or swap your go-to hearts for the Friends Conversation Hearts instead.
Vegan Dark Chocolate Truffles
You can make this vegan chocolate recipe in just five steps, which might just make it the easiest upscale dessert ever.
Chocolate-Covered Cheese Bites
30 minutes (or faster if you stick them in the freezer) is all you need to turn cheese and melted chocolate into your new favorite snack.
Hollow Chocolate Confetti Eggs
Get a jump on your Easter prep by perfecting confetti eggs that are filled with all your favorite candy.
Sprinkle Dipped Chocolate Hearts
Get the best of both worlds with this chocolate recipe that features milk and white chocolate. Plus, pink sprinkles, which are arguably the most important.
Chocolate Orange Truffles
Chocolate and orange make a delicious combo, and these truffles pair them together in very a satisfying bite.
Star-Studded Dark Chocolate Cake Bites
If you prefer dark chocolate to milk chocolate for a little less sweetness, then you must try these cake bites. The perfect portion size *and* a starry garnish? Count us in.
Hot Cocoa (And Other Drinks)
Jacques Torres’ Famous Hot Chocolate
You can't go wrong with a mug of hot cocoa on a cold winter night, but our best tip? Add just a sprinkle of sea salt to cut the sweetness.
Spiked Pumpkin Hot Chocolate
Even when it's not PSL season, you can still enjoy this hot cocoa that features pumpkin pie spice, dark chocolate, and rum.
Easy-to-Make Amaretto Mocha
This drink will warm you down to your toes, thanks to the combo of amaretto liquor and hot coffee.
Chocolate Martini
Sweeten up your happy hour with what's basically boozy chocolate milk. Yes, please.
Red Velvet Hot Chocolate
If you thought red velvet cake was your favorite dessert, wait until you try this colorful cocoa take on the recipe. The salted caramel marshmallows make for the perfect finishing touch.
Nutella Hot Chocolate + Marshmallow Sandwiches
Grilled marshmallow sandwiches are our new favorite snack, and we might add some Nutella and PB in there too.
Spiked Chocolate Espresso
This flavorful sip will give you energy and help you unwind, which makes it the perfect drink for your 5-9 routine.
Brownies
Boozy Baileys Brownies
With the sweetness from the brownie and the edge from the Bailey's, you won't regret spiking this dessert. Feel free to dye your frosting whatever color you want.
Decadent Potato Chip Brownies
We already know from chocolate covered bacon that the salt + chocolate combo can't be beat, but the potato chip crumbles on these brownies take things to the next level.
Guinness S’more Brownies
If chocolate is your favorite part of a s'more, baking marshmallows and graham crackers into your go-to brownie recipe only makes sense.
Healthy Brownies
Don't be scared by the fact that this chocolate recipe calls for black beans — you'll barely even taste them.
Cookies, Cakes, Breads, And Donuts
Chocolate Snickerdoodle Cookies
Not a huge fan of stuffing your cookies with snickerdoodle spread? Opt for peanut butter for a chocolate + PB masterpiece or Nutella for some extra cocoa.
Red Wine Pear Cake With Chocolate Ganache
Rich, delicious ganache gets stuffed between two chocolate cakes for an extra dose of cocoa. Pears add the perfect amount of tart flavor.
Baked Hot Chocolate Doughnuts
Dark chocolate chips, espresso powder, and creamy coconut milk all in the same glaze? Say no more.
Cherry Chocolate Oatmeal Banana Bread
Cherries and oatmeal prevent this banana bread from tasting too sweet, but if you're a serious chocaholic, feel free to add cocoa powder into the mix.
No-Bake Snickers Cake
Turn your favorite candy bar into a full-on dessert thanks to this chocolate recipe. A pre-made pound cake means that you don't even need to open your oven.
Vegan Miso Chocolate Cake
This cake makes all kinds of ingredient swaps for a healthier dessert (like oat milk for regular milk and maple syrup for sugar), but it also includes chia seeds which can improve your heart health.
Molten Chocolate Cookie
This single-serve chocolate recipe tastes amazing on its own, or when shared with a loved one.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes
A dollop of raspberry jam on top of these cupcakes brings a fruity, tart touch that keeps you from being overwhelmed by the rich chocolate.
Cherry-Chocolate Covered Donuts
All you need for this cherry glaze is cherry preserves and powdered sugar. Go ahead and save some extra to glaze some cookies and cakes, too.
Double Chocolate Banana Pumpkin Bread
We love eating breakfast for dinner, but what about dessert for breakfast? This pumpkin chocolate bread is perfect for anytime of day.
Fun Extras
DIY Chocolate Toolbox
This chocolate recipe gives you a legitimate excuse to play with your food. Who can resist?!
Samoa Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Popcorn
Girl Scout Cookie season can last all year with this chocolate, caramel, coconut popcorn. Our mouths are watering.
Aphrodisiac-Packed Pots de Crème
Consider this your new favorite date night treat. Add a little bit of rum, or keep it booze-free with vanilla extract. Either way, this chocolate recipe does not disappoint.
Paint Palette Box of Chocolates
Experience a box of chocolates like you never have before with this super artsy and creative recipe. It's almost too cute to eat! (Almost).
Chocolate iPhone
Give your chocolate lots of extra color with "apps" in every shade of the rainbow.
Chocolate Milkshake Waffles
Next time you're in the mood for chocolate chip pancakes, try this waffle recipe instead. The waffles themselves aren't too sweet, which makes it a great option for everyone, especially when paired with your favorite toppings.
Chocolate-Covered Amaretto Strawberries
You've had your fill of regular chocolate-covered strawberries, which is exactly why you need to try this colorful, amaretto-infused version. (Spoiler alert: they're also stuffed with sweet cream cheese).
Chocolate Hummus
If you want a snack that balances sweet and savory, this hummus features chickpeas and sunflower seed butter. Grab all the grapes, banana slices, and strawberries you can find.
Homemade Hot Fudge
The best part about making desserts yourself is that you know exactly what you're adding. In this case, all you need is water, sugar, cocoa, and chocolate.
Hot Cocoa Chicken + Waffles
We thought we loved chicken and waffles before, but adding a touch of chocolate totally transforms it into something new. This is a salty and sweet combination we cannot get enough of.
Chocolate Ring Pops
Using white chocolate for this DIY recipe means that you can make them any color you want — add food coloring and glitter for a monochromatic effect or rainbow sprinkles for a funfetti finish.
Cookie Dough Donut Sundae
You can feel free to save this recipe for summer, or get a head start on perfecting it now. The homemade donuts definitely set it apart from other ice cream sundaes.
Banana Chocolate Ice Cream
You don't need a machine for this two-ingredient ice cream. All you need is bananas, your favorite chocolate-y topping, and a food processor to make this chocolate dream a reality.
Sweet Fruit Dip
Your Galentine's Day brunch will never be the same once you introduce this fruity chocolate dip. After you scoop out the watermelon at the center to make room for the dip, turn it into a watermelon marg so it doesn't go to waste ;).
Campfire Cones
Ice cream, sprinkles, candy, cookies — this is our dessert dream come true.
Nut Butter Spread
Whether you choose to add it to your toast or use it as a fruit dip, you'll want to make sure you always have a jar of this spread on hand.
