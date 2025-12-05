The 8 Best Grocery Store Cinnamon Rolls For Cozy Mornings In

My absolute favorite dessert to cozy up with during wintertime is a plate full of cinnamon rolls. While the snow billows outside, I like to stay warm by snacking on these delectable treats, as I sit by the fireside and watch my favorite Hallmark movies. I can’t think of a better way to romanticize the holiday season. Can you?

If you’re also on a mission to romanticize this winter, you’re going to want to check out the best grocery-bought versions of this fan-favorite seasonal treat. Who’s ready to sweeten up the holidays?

Scroll to find out our absolute favorite grocery store cinnamon rolls you can get in 2025!

Sprouts Sprouts Cinnamon Rolls There’s nothing more disappointing to me than a hardened cinnamon roll. It’s the ultimate letdown to the point where I won’t even indulge another bite. Sprouts seems to understand the assignment in this regard, because it offers the softest, fluffiest rolls I’ve ever had the pleasure of tasting. Simply delicious.

Walmart Rhodes Bake N Serve Anytime! Cinnamon Rolls Let me fill you in on a little story of why I’m so addicted to Rhodes Bake N Serve Anytime! Cinnamon Rolls. I bought this particular treat for a soiree I was throwing with my besties, and decided to do a little taste test before my friends showed up. Well, one thing led to another, and I ended up eating the whole batch before anyone even showed up. Oopsie! I guess I just got a little too hooked? To my friends who didn’t get to eat the rolls: Sorry, guys! They were just too delicious not to hog them all. You understand, right?

Amazon Immaculate Baking Organic Canned Cinnamon Rolls & Icing Here’s another healthier option that’s honestly so mouthwatering, you’d never guess it’s completely organic. Talk about a win-win steal. Chef’s kiss.

Walmart Rhodes Frozen Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting These cinnamon rolls by Rhodes are so toasty and delicious that you’d think they were hand-made by your granny. They’re my personal favorite on this list, which is partially because there’s nothing more mouthwatering to me on this planet than cream cheese-flavored frosting. It’s simply divine. Plus, it’s one of the healthier options on this list due to the lack of GMO ingredients.

Walmart Freshness Guaranteed Cinnamon Rolls If your favorite part of the cinnamon roll is the glaze, then you’re gonna want to look no further than Freshness Guaranteed. It’s a sticky eating experience, but isn’t that the whole point? This particular batch isn’t shy at all about lathering on the glaze, and the perfectly fluffy texture of the roll itself makes it a fan favorite at the store.

Walmart Upper Crust Mini Cinnamon Rolls Perhaps you prefer the miniature version of this treat? Even better for dunking in your hot cocoa! It’s a box full of gooey wintertime bliss, and the Upper Crust version certainly deserves a spot on this top-tier list due to its exquisite taste.

Target Favorite Day Cinnamon Swirl Donuts I didn’t realize how great it would taste to combine two beloved sweet snacks. I’m not the biggest donut fan, but mixed with the deliciousness of a cinnamon bun? Suddenly, I’m a donut fanatic! I finally see why donuts are so popular, and I’ll be sure to serve them at my next holiday gathering.

Target Organic Cinnamon Rolls With Icing From Annie's Oh, Annie’s. You never disappoint with your delightful flavors. I’m such a sucker for these organic cinnamon rolls, since they lack the artificial ingredients and unnecessary preservatives found in less healthy versions of this treat. Healthy and delicious? Don’t mind if I do!

