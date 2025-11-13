Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Everyone's Convinced Selena Gomez Just Took A Shot At Hailey Bieber In A Deleted Instagram Story

By Chloe Williams​Nov 13, 2025
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's alleged drama has resurfaced. The internet rumor mill has pitted these two entrepreneurs against each other for years, and fans are convinced that Selena just referenced the drama in a since-deleted Instagram story. Here's what we know.

Keep reading for the latest update on Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's alleged drama, and what Selena Gomez said in her Instagram story.

In an interview with WSJ, Hailey Bieber got honest about the beauty industry. "I think there is space for everybody,” the Rhode founder said. “I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”

She was then reportedly asked about Selena Gomez, and Rhode vs. Selena's Rare Beauty, and it seems her publicist told her not to answer the question. Hailey did decide to share, however, how she feels about the constant comparisons.

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” she told the publication. “When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

selena gomez instagram story

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Well, it appears Selena Gomez had a few words of her own. In an Instagram story the "Lose You To Love Me" singer reportedly deleted, she said, "Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop."

While some people consider both women to be throwing shade at each other, one Reddit user thinks they're actually on the same page. "I feel like both of them are saying the same thing, are they not? They’re both saying 'stop trying to pit me against another woman for your entertainment.'"

"Both Hailey and Selena made good points here and it's infuriating that people won't move on from this," another added.

What do you think about the latest (alleged) Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez drama? Let us know on Facebook.

