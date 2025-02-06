OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Could Hailey v. Selena turn into Rhode v. Rare Beauty?!

Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Drama May Have Kept Rhode Out Of Sephora

hailey bieber selena gomez sephora drama
Jon Kopaloff & Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Haley Sprankle
By Haley Sprankle Feb 06, 2025
Haley Sprankle

Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Just months after Hailey Bieber showed support for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement, it seems like the feud between these two is back in full force. This time, Hailey and Selena are allegedly going head-to-head over their beauty companies — Rhode and Rare Beauty— and it actually could impact your makeup bag. Here's everything you should know about Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and how Sephora allegedly fits into their most recent feud.

Scroll to find out what's really going on with the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Sephora drama.

hailey bieber

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On January 29, 2025, Puckreported that Rhode is making big moves this year. Rhode is obviously a viral favorite in the beauty brand world, and Puckreported there were rumors of Rhode at Sephora for months. While it still hasn't happened yet, now sources shared with Puck that Rhode is actually hitting Sephora stores sometime this year.

It's no secret that Rhode and Rare Beauty would be direct competitors outside of any interpersonal beef between the two founders. Still, a source toldPuck, “If it’s the right business decision, Sephora will navigate the drama." And even more, a "high-level" source close to Sephora shared with Puckthat Selena is "definitely" the reason Rhode hasn't hit Sephora yet.

selena gomez

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Puck isn't the only outlet reporting this news either — on January 30, 2025, Crazy Days & Nights shared a blind item (pieces of celebrity gossip anonymously submitted, often by sources close to the subjects in some capacity) that's allegedly about the resurgence of Hailey and Selena's feud. The post reads:

This getting very rich A list celebrity nepo baby (in name only) showed off the power her brand has by getting an industry giant to cave to our celebrity. They had been blocking her ascent because of the A- list singer turned A- list actress/producer.

The "nepo baby" in question? Hailey Bieber. And that "A- list singer turned A- list actress/producer"? Selena Gomez. If it's really true that Selena was "blocking" Hailey from Sephora, then that would further corroborate Puck's reporting. Whatever the case, we're definitely keeping an eye out for more updates on this — especially if it means we can get a peptide lip treatment in stores soon!

