Everyone's Convinced Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Feuding Again

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are always making headlines, but now Hailey Bieberis back in the picture. We were under the impression she was excited for the couple's engagement, but it looks like the beauty entrepreneurs have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Here's the latest news on Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez...

Why did Selena unfollow Hailey? It's a little unclear whether Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are friends at the moment considering the pair has unfollowed each other on Instagram. @BuzzingPop reported the news on June 19, which comes in the middle of Justin Bieber's headline-making behavior (like revealing he once told Hailey she'd never be on the cover of Vogue during a fight) and Selena releasing "How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten," which fans are convinced is about Hailey. "'Causе you walked in, big-ass grin // Talkin' like we'rе friends, honey, what were you thinkin'?" she sings in the pre-chorus. All in all, it looks like these two ladies are taking a break for now.

Is Selena Gomez still friends with Hailey Bieber? Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair Hailey Bieber can't seem to catch a break in the news. Though we reported she liked Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's engagement post last year, there was a suggestion she may have other thoughts about them. It's no secret she and Selena allegedly aren't the best of friends, but according to TikTok creator @courtneypresto, Hailey liked a video where she admits to being "a little shady to Selena Gomez." She also shared a couple of interesting pictures of her and Benny's Interview Magazine feature with one of them showing Benny smiling while the singer's two feet are on his cheeks. But Hailey apparently thinks the creator's claim is "fake news" because her rep told Page Six, "This never happened." To make things slightly worse, the rep also threw @courtneypresto under the bus. "This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative." You can't see us, but this statement made us choke on our lattes.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair Buzzfeed reports the model also shared a personal statement on Instagram, but it's unclear who she was referring to. The message started off with, "pastors and preachers really love to put words together with the same letter and act like it's HITTING so crazy..." before she signed off with "...sh-- drives me bananas." As for Selena & Benny? They're in their own paradise and the singer's post dedicated to the producer proves it. She shared a sweet Instagram carousel that captured intimate moments of their love to celebrate his recent birthday. "I’m not sure what I did to deserve you but damn am I glad you were born.. happy birthday baby ♥️." Maybe Hailey Bieber liked the original shady TikTok by accident? Whatever the case, we hope the girls aren't fighting again!

Follow us on Facebook for more celebrity updates!

This post has been updated.