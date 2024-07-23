Top 10 Best Hair Masks To Repair Your Dry Hair, According To The Experts
Sometimes I'm convinced that my hair is so dry, I could not wash it for weeks and it wouldn't get oily. While I'm not ready to test that theory, I would really appreciate my hair getting some life and natural shine to it. I've struggled with brittle, dry hair for years now, and finding hair masks that truly nourish and hydrate has been huge. If you also struggle with Sahara-dry hair (the Sahaira, if you will), then you're not alone, and I'm here to help! I talked to Nikki Corzine, hair stylist and salon owner, and Calista's founder and stylist Maria McCoolfor their advice on which masks can help to bring your dry hair back to life. Here's what they said.
Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy Hydrate Me Masque
Nikki Corzine says that a big seller in her salon is the Kevin Murphy HYDRATE-ME.MASQUE. She says, "I can't tell you how many times this has saved the day, especially for our clients who come in with parched hair after too much sun or heat styling." This mask is great because it's packed with antioxidants and vitamins that truly penetrate your hair. It also uses rosehip and evening primrose oils, which Nikki says give that deep hydration without leaving hair feeling heavy or greasy!
Oribe
Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque
Hair expert Nikki Corzine always reaches for this mask when a client has stressed-out hair. She says that after she rinses it out, she loves to watch clients run their fingers through their hair in amazement at how soft and shiny it feels. The keratin and natural oils will make your hair shiny, moisturized, and looking good-as-new!
Jousse
Jousse Mend Masque from Calista
Calista's founder, stylist Maria McCool, says this mask is a great tool for those with dry hair! She says it's a hydrating hair mask treatment that strengthens hair that may be dry, broken, or chemically treated. Its formula is made to moisturize and nourish hair follicles, while also repairing any damage or breakage. This mask is a great option for anyone struggling with dry and damaged hair.
Perseve
Recure & Revive Dual Function Masque
This mask was actually nominated for an Allure Best of Beauty Award for its incredibly nourishing power and great ingredients! It includes argan oil, shea butter, and coconut oil which help stimulate hair growth, tame frizz, and lock + retain moisture. We love the sound of that!
Amazon
OGX Extra Strength Mask
This mask is beloved by Amazon reviewers and social media users alike! It's extremely popular, and at its low price point, I can understand why. For only $8, you can get a deep conditioning treatment, filled with argan oil to hydrate and heal any dry, broken ends you may have. For that price, I'm going to be trying it immediately!
Bea's Bayou
Bea's Bayou Scalp Mask
This amazing mask features protective herbs like lavender, peppermint, and tea tree. And it also includes wheat germ that encourages strength and elasticity in the hair, which is just what we're looking for! This scalp mask is perfect for anyone with dry or sensitive scalps looking to refresh their dry hair, and bring it back to life.
Amazon
Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Mask
I've been using this mask on my dry hair for years, and it's been one of my favorite hair masks I've ever used! It's a repairing mask that caters to damaged hair or brittle hair, but the bonus is that it also helps prevent future breakage. BRB running to restock this one right now!
Amazon
Amika Soulfood Hair Mask
I've seen this nourishing hair mask everywhere on social media lately! It's from the brand Amika, which is definitely becoming a favorite for most people. The mask contains many nutrients and vitamins that will lock in that moisture your hair needs! Quench your hair's thirst immediately with this great mask.
Amazon
Arvazallia Professional Hair Mask
Dealing with over-processed or weak hair? This deep conditioning mask is perfect for you! It's one of Amazon's most popular hair masks because of its rave reviews and people saying things like, "I call this the 'miracle hair mask.'" Well who can argue with that? Try this sulfate and paraben free mask to revive and hydrate your dry hair.
Amazon
Elizavecca Hair Treatment
Based off of the adorable drawing on this bottle, I already feel inclined to buy it, but the real kicker is that it's only $7 with over 50,000 Amazon reviews. This product is a ceramide collagen treatment that sits on your dry or damaged hair for just a few minutes. It helps to grow your hair, but more importantly, to strengthen it; this is key for any of you that have dry or brittle hair!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.