8 Dry Shampoos That Will Make Your Day 5 Hair Look Freshly Washed
POV: You're on day 5 of your hair wash routine, and you're trying to decide whether to dry shampoo, or just try to do a slick back bun that you know will take you forever to get right. With option A, you're left with talc-like texture and heavy buildup in your hair, and option B, you're left nervous that the tight hairstyle might not help your hair thinning.
But what if I told you there were dry shampoos that didn't leave behind all that that heavy residue and buildup? What if there were a dry shampoo that felt lightweight and easy, so you could get ready in 5 minutes? Believe it or not, these actually exist, so you don't have to worry about resorting to that hour-long slick back bun process anymore! I've tried and tested these dry shampoos — some of them being completely talc-free — to give you the easiest hair routine in the morning! Here are the 8 I recommend.
Crown Affair
Crown Affair Dry Shampoo
I was gifted this product a few weeks ago, but I can say that I genuinely have fallen in love with it, and I can't wait to purchase it as it runs out. It's a nontoxic, refillable dry shampoo that comes in powder form. This dry shampoo is incredibly lightweight and blends into my roots seamlessly — so much so, that I forgot I even used it! One of my favorite dry shampoos I've used in recent years. Plus, it's an Allure Best Beauty Product Award-Winner, so you know it's good! Definitely worth the hype!
Vegamour
Vegamour Dry Shampoo
This product is an award-winning dry shampoo, not only because of it's ability to make your hair looks freshly washed, but also because of all the volume it adds to your hair. It makes your roots look fuller and more lifted than before, so you'll get a refreshed do with a little height for the day! It's a great product if you're looking for more volume in your roots alongside a more typical dry shampoo.
Amazon
Batiste Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo is extremely effective and extremely affordable — it's only $6! I've been using this for years because I go through my dry shampoo really fast, so it's nice to have a cheaper alternative that I can go through quickly and not worry about it being too expensive. Plus, it smells amazing! You'll have fresh hair in no time!
Amazon
Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo is completely talc-free, so it doesn't have the annoying buildup that a lot of dry shampoos cause. It's designed to completely get rid of excess oil that may accumulate in your hair and on your scalp. It's a great, lightweight option that won't weigh your hair down.
Amazon
Moroccan Oil Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo is designed with lighter toned-hair in mind! It helps to blend in seamlessly with your lighter hair color, so you don't have traces of dry shampoo left behind for everyone to see. An added bonus with this one? It protects against UV damage! This is a huge plus for me as someone who is very sensitive to UV rays — especially on my scalp. The scent of this dry shampoo is just divine, as well! Grab this one to be protected, look fresh, and smell nice while you're at it.
Amazon
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day
Not only does this eliminate any oil, smell, or buildup, but it's also silicone-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and cruelty-free — which is very rare in beauty products these days. Add this dry shampoo to your cart immediately to get the job done in a safe and sustainable way, because this product really cleans your hair.
Amazon
Dryer Detox Dry Shampoo
Anyone can use this product because it works effectively for all hair types! It smells so good, and genuinely cleanses your hair. I love to use it on my blowouts because it helps to make my hair looks clean, but also give it that voluminous, bouncy curls that I'm looking for. This one is a favorite of mine that I savor for more special occasions!
Amazon
Kristin Ess Dry Shampoo
We've got an option for all my ladies with darker tones as well, don't you worry! Another amazing aspect to this one is that it's infused with Vitamin C oil which is good for shine, making your hair look healthy, and keeping it from appearing too chalky. Lucious locks are on the way with this dry shampoo!
