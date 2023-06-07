10 Hair Masks That Will Bring Damaged Hair Back To Life
Summer might be time for fun in the sun, but too much time in the elements can be harsh on your hair. Not to mention the fact that all that sweat and ocean water means we're washing our hair more than normal, which can also damage it. That's why this year, we're all about leave-in conditioners, scalp scrubs, and hair masks.
These babies are deep conditioning treatments that basically work like sunburn relief for your hair — they hydrate, repair, and protect. You can grab different kinds of hair masks based on what hair type you have (like thicker, hydrating masks for thicker, dry hair and repairing masks for damaged hair). Keep reading for some of the best hair masks on the world wide web.
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask ($30)
This mask is a great choice for all hair types, but especially for damaged, frizzy hair. It contains Olaplex's patented bond-building technology, which will also make your hair extra shiny.
Amika Dream Routine Overnight Hydrating Hair Mask ($32)
This vegan formula is perfect for anyone craving an overnight conditioning treatment. It features ingredients like hyaluronic acid, coconut water, and polyglutamic acid — all of which focus on moisture.
Being Frenshe Nourishing Deep Conditioning Hair Mask ($15)
Ashley Tisdale's Frenshe is full of delicious scents and hydrating products. This mask targets dry and damaged hair while relaxing you with a blend of lavender, sandalwood and cardamom.
Gisou Mini Honey Infused Hair Mask ($25)
Take your haircare on vacation with you thanks to this mini mask. The oil-free formula is good for all hair types and features honey, which helps you build stronger, shinier hair.
amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask ($32+)
This clean and vegan hair mask is full of vitamins and nutrients (like jojoba seed oil and sea buckthorn) that truly feed your hair.
Ouai Haircare Treatment Mask for Fine-Medium Hair ($38)
If you have fine or medium hair, this is the pick for you! The blend of shea butter, panthenol, and hydrolyzed keratin give your hair the protein it needs to fight breakage. Plus it'll give you healthier hair overall.
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask ($39+)
Use this mask weekly to moisturize and strengthen your strands — without weighing them down at all.
Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Mask With Aloe Vera ($37)
Just like aloe can help with sunburns on your skin, it can help nourish your hair, too! We can speak from experience — this weightless formula is perfect for anytime of day.
Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair ($36+)
This mask is made with a blend of three Brazilian butters (Cupuaçu, Murumuru, and Tucumã) that help to hydrate, nourish, and strengthen every hair type.
K18 Mini Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask ($29)
All you need is four minutes for this leave-in mask to repair damaged hair from the inside out.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!