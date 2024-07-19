This Is The Only Hair Oil I Trust To Tame My Frizz
I didn't learn the benefits of incorporating more than just shampoo and conditioner into my hair care routine until much later in my life. As a child, I was blessed with naturally thick, bright, and curly hair, so for most of my life, I left it alone. It wasn't until I entered my early 20s that I noticed how dull and lifeless my hair had become. I finally had to do something about it, but I had no idea where to start. I'd heard all the rave about Olaplex throughout college, so I figured I'd start there. I didn't realize I would also stop there, because everything I needed to bring my hair back to life was in one tiny golden bottle.
About The Olaplex Nº7 Bonding Oil
Olaplex Nº7 Bonding Oil is specifically made for damaged hair, so if your hair is already healthy, there's no need for it! You can use it on dry hair to help with shine and frizz control, or on wet hair to help protect and repair while styling. It works on all hair types and can be used as a heat protectant up to 450°F. The main goal of this product is to restore your hair to its original glory. If you have been using a lot of heat or coloring, this should help with any long-term damage that comes with that.
The Review
Since I don't style my hair every day, I personally add 3-4 drops to my dry hair and make sure it's evenly distributed throughout my entire head. Instantly, I notice how much more shine and bounce my hair has. I would warn you to stay away from your scalp because you don't want it to look greasy. The oil instantly rehydrates the ends of my hair and even softens it. I don't apply the oil every day because I don't want my hair to become too dependent on it, but 2 or 3 times a week, I take the time to ensure it gets the care it deserves.
The Final Verdict
This product is totally worth it. If you ever had doubts about using hair oil, this Olaplex Bonding Oil is the perfect place to start. It's weightless and perfect for refreshing and nourishing your hair. The product does work, but it isn't suitable for everyone. If you tend to have very thin or healthy hair, the oil won't bond to anything and will leave your hair looking oily. However, if you naturally have dry or damaged hair, this will work!
Where To Shop The Olaplex Nº7 Bonding Oil
You can buy this hair oil on Amazon, Sephora, and the Olaplex site. Add this oil to your hair care routine for $30! And trust me, you only use a little at a time, so this tiny bottle will last you months.
