These are boo-tiful! 👻
Ditch the Costume: 9 Spooky-Chic Tops You Can Wear on Halloween
My absolute fav-o-rite part of Halloween is the whole “dressing up” factor. I love wearing festive outfits that fully immerse you in the holiday spirit. The good news? There are so many frighteningly stylish choices to choose from on the racks right now. Everywhere from Nordstrom to Anthropologie and Target has bewitchingly enchanting apparel being sold right now, for a limited-time offer. Since October 31st is approaching fast, you’re gonna want to shop for these seasonal fits, like, yesterday.
Who’s ready for some scary good deals on Halloween shirts? Grab your shopping carts, and let’s get to it!
Scroll to see all the most adorable Halloween wear (that's not a full costume) you can get this year!
Anthropologie
Beach Riot Devyn Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
This oversized crew-neck from Anthropologie is super chic and high-quality in its appearance and material, making it an opulent staple for your fall wardrobe this season. The luxurious fit is so beautiful that I’d honestly consider wearing it year-round. It says “Boo” in white near the shoulder, adding an accent of festivity, but that’s not enough to stop me from sporting this fan-favorite crew-neck throughout each and every season of the year. Simply boo-tiful.
American Eagle
AE Oversized V-Neck Halloween Graphic Sweater
Ready to add some witchy charm to your wardrobe this fall? I’ve completely fallen under the spell of this bewitching Salem V-neck sweater, which is being sold at American Eagle for only $29.97. It’s on sale, with its original price at $59.95, which is a frighteningly good deal if you ask me. Would look adorable with a pleated skirt and fall boots!
Nordstrom
Peanuts® Snoopy Jack O' Lantern Fleece Graphic Sweatshirt
This is gonna sound like an odd combo, but there’s few things I love more in this world than Snoopy and graphic sweatshirts. (Preferably, when they’re slightly oversized sweatshirts.) This fleece fit is insanely fun, and would pair adorably with jean shorts or dark leggings.
Mod Cloth
The Love Remains Pullover Sweater
Ever since indie musician Phoebe Bridgers and Annie from Community rocked these “skeletonwear” looks, I’ve been utterly obsessed. Like, why do I have an urge to wear this skeleton print all year round, even when it’s no longer festively appropriate? We’ll never know. But the point is, this skeleton-chic pullover sweater offers one of the cutest renditions of this print I’ve ever seen.
Target
Women's Ghost Graphic Cardigan
Why be subtle this spooky season when you can just go all-out with this statement fit? It’s so fun and quirky! For only $30 at Target, it’s a scary good deal.
J.Crew
J.Crew Factory Sequin Pumpkin Tee
J.Crew always offers the highest-quality tops, and this adorable sequin pumpkin tee is no exception. It’s currently being sold for 50% off at only $24.50, so grab it now before the sale ends!
Anthropologie
Girl Dangerous Martini Ghosts Graphic Tee
Ghosts with martini glasses? It doesn’t get cuter than that, honestly.
Anthropologie
Beach Riot Devyn Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
This spookily chic oversized crew neck, being sold at Anthropologie, is seriously too cute to be true. Genuinely obsessed.
Target
Women's Ghost Diet Coke Halloween Oversized Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
How fun is this Ghost-Coke oversized T-shirt? It fully encapsulates the spirit of the holiday, with a quirky twist.
Looking for more shopping & style inspo? Sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.