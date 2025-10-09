Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

From silly to spooky.

4 "Iconic" A24 Movie Costumes To Wear This Halloween

A24 Costumes
A24
Oct 09, 2025
If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok or Letterboxd lately, you know that A24 movies have become their own cinematic universe of style: eerie, emotional, and effortlessly cool. We've got our favorite watches, but there are some films that stand the test of time, perfect for dressing up during spooky season. This Halloween, skip the basic vampire or Barbie getup and instead channel the unforgettable characters from A24’s moody masterpieces.

Scroll on for 4 epic A24 costume ideas to rock this Halloween!

Evelyn Wang from Everything Everywhere All at Once

A24

Evelyn Wang from Everything Everywhere All at Once

This multiverse-jumping laundromat owner is a perfect costume idea for anyone who loves a chaotic-yet-comfy costume. Pair a red quilted vest with some patterned pants, some sensible shoes, and a Bluetooth headset. To go the extra mile, attach googly eyes to your clothes or accessories!

Pearl

A24

Pearl

If you prefer your Halloween costumes to have a horrific edge, Pearl offers major potential. Think a puff-sleeve red dress, braids, and a deranged smile. Or, for a sexier 1970s vibe, go as Maxine from X in high-waisted denim shorts and a halter top.

Midsommar May Queen

A24

Midsommar May Queen

Florals… but make them terrifying. Dani’s flower crown and white embroidered dress from Midsommar is one of A24’s most iconic looks. You can DIY this with a white maxi dress and a massive flower crown. Bonus points if you carry a bouquet of wildflowers or occasionally scream-cry in the corner for authenticity.

Lady Bird

A24

Lady Bird

For something more lowkey but instantly recognizable to film fans, Lady Bird is a classic. Grab a plaid school uniform, a makeshift cast, and maybe dye the ends of your hair pink with semipermanent color. This costume is A24 to its core.

