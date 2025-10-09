Anthropologie just dropped tons of decor for spooky season, kickstarting the excitement for Halloween. If you’re an early Halloween type of person (and unashamed of it), it’s officially time to stock up on all the ghostly goodies. Whether you’re ready to throw a haunted dinner party or just want to get a head start on this year’s Halloween decorating plans, these Anthropologie Halloween decor finds prove it’s never too early to celebrate the spookiest time of year!

Scroll on to shop our 10 favorite Anthropologie Halloween decor pieces that just dropped!

Anthropologie Mystic Confetti Icon Juice Glass Anthropologie's famous Icon Juice Glasses got a total makeover for Halloween this year. From bats to ghosts and even this adorable Frankenstein design, we're obsessed. These will be perfect for your morning latte or serving guests at a spooky-themed dinner party!

Anthropologie Snake Taper Candles These taper candles are accented with shiny snakes to make your skin crawl as they burn.

Anthropologie Quail Ceramics Lucky Cat Vase This vase shaped like a lil' black cat will add the ideal amount of Halloween charm to any space, whether it's on your mantle or dinner table. Pair it with some red flowers, and you're set!

Anthropologie Vida Icon Dessert Plate: Halloween Edition Is it ever truly Halloween without some tasty Halloween desserts? We think not. Serve up all the cakes, pies, brownies, and more on this spooky, bat-spotted plate this year.

Anthropologie The Bistro Tile Stoneware Candy Bowl: Halloween Edition You must have a cute Halloween candy bowl to complete your plans – we don't make the rules!

Anthropologie The Mystic Confetti Icon Juice Glass Tumbler + Lid This Icon Juice Glass comes in tumbler form with a secure lid, so you can take all your favorite bevs on the go. It's currently available in several other Halloween-themed designs, like a ghost, a pumpkin, and a black cat!

Anthropologie Halloween Glass Lamp Candle Holder Shaped like a lamp but functioning like a candle holder, this sleek black glass piece will bring that much-needed eerie charm to your Halloween decor plans.

Anthropologie Mystic Icon Matchbox Because you'll need something to light your spooky candles with, make sure to pick up a couple of these stunning matchboxes for Halloween!

Anthropologie Bistro Tile Vanity Tray: Halloween Edition Boasting a tiled motif of two black cats, this tiny tray is a cute and subtle way to work the Halloween vibes into your bedroom or vanity set-up.

Anthropologie Light Up Confetti Glass Ghost This ghosty is definitely more cute than scary, but we love him all the same. He also lights up for added ambience!

