See Paul Mescal's New Movie 'Hamnet' For Free This Week

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are in a brand new movie called Hamnet — and you can see it early! The film follows the relationship between William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley) after an unthinkable tragedy changes their lives. It's emotional, gripping, and absolutely beautiful. And it's one of my most-anticipated movies of the year!

Focus Features On November 19, you and a guest are invited to see a New York screening of Hamnet. The show will begin at 7:30 pm at AMC Lincoln Square which means we'll all get to see the movie on the big screen together! If you're interested in attending, you can sign up here. But don't want too long — it's a first come, first serve basis. Hamnet is in Select Theaters on Wednesday, November 26th, before it expands nationwide on Friday, December 5th.

What is the story of the Hamnet? The movie follows William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes after a family tragedy changes their lives. But in addition to navigating a new and unexpected phase of their relationship, the change also prompts Shakespeare to create what's arguably his most iconic work: Hamlet.

Is Hamnet spicy? Focus Features Hamnet seems to be more about emotion than super spicy moments, but IMDb does note the movie is rated PG-13 for "thematic content, some strong sexuality, and partial nudity."

