Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast as the lead in Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow. It's always a good day when a movie based on a book gets announced, and my heart SOARED when Paramount Pictures announced Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow would be turned into a film.

The story has so many elements that every book and movie fan will love, from coming of age and best friend bonds to relationship drama and just enough sci-fi without making you feel like you've left earth. The book also spent more than 50 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list AND sold over 2.8 million copies around the world — and the movie is sure to have just as much of an impact.

Here's everything you need to know about the Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow movie.

Who's in the Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow movie cast? Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast as Sadie in Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow. A popular fan cast for Sam is The White Lotus' Will Sharpe and I am totally here for it!

When is Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow coming out? Amazon The movie is still in pre-production, which means Paramount has to find the rest of the cast and then film, so it will probably be the end of 2027 before we see the finished product. Rather than perfectly tying to one season, I could see this movie as either a spring movie or a fall movie, so it'll all come down to actors schedules, production, and when they're able to film!

What is Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow about? Matilda Wormwood/Pexels Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow follows Sam and Sadie, childhood best friends who reunite during their time in college; Sam's at Harvard and Sadie's at MIT but they're both as passionate about video games as the day they met. The story spans 30 years (and both US coastlines) and explores identity, disability, friendship, and betrayal. "These friends, intimates since childhood, borrow money, beg favors, and, before even graduating college, they have created their first blockbuster, Ichigo," the official synopsis reads. "Overnight, the world is theirs. Not even twenty-five years old, Sam and Sadie are brilliant, successful, and rich, but these qualities won’t protect them from their own creative ambitions or the betrayals of their hearts."

What is Ichigo based on Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow? Lucas Ortiz/Unsplash Ichicgo, the game that Sam and Sadie into stardom, is based on Hokusai's The Great Wave at Kanagawa. You can see that inspiration with the book's cover art too!

Are they making Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow into a movie? Amy Sussman/Getty Images Yes, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is becoming a movie! Deadline confirmed on May 3 that CODA director Siân Heder would direct the film, and after author Gabrielle Zevin wrote a draft of the script, Mark Bomback wrote the final draft.

