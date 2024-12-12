OMG, Paul Mescal Is Set To Star In The Beatles Movie (According To This Director)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
First there was Austin Butler as Elvis, then Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan and Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen. And now, after months of rumors, we finally got insider confirmation that Paul Mescal will be starring in a Beatles movie! (TBH after showing off his singing chops during SNL, I'd expect no less). Not only did Ridley Scott tell the world that Paul will be in the new movies, but sources confirmed to Variety that he's attached to the project.
Here's everything you need to know about Paul Mescal's Beatles movie — including which member of the band he's attached to play.
Ridley Scott seemingly confirms Paul Mescal's Paul McCartney casting.
During a Christopher Nolan, Gladiator 2 director Ridley Scott was asked if Paul Mescal was starring in his next film The Dog Stars. “Yes,” Ridley says. “Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go.”
While Paul Mescal's involvement in Sony's upcoming Beatle biopic quartet (say that five times fast) has been around the rumor mill, the news hasn't actually been confirmed by the movie studio. Um, does that mean Ridley Scott just leaked the information to the entire world?! I feel like this is information I'm not supposed to have.
Even though we don't have official casting news on the films, we do know that Sam Mendes is making four biopics, one for each of the band members. The movies will intersect to “tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history,” per Variety.
Here's what Paul Mescal had to say about those Beatles biopic rumors.
Paul's rumored to play Paul McCartney, and told GQ in October 2024 that he "would love to be involved, but there’s nothing set in stone,” before telling ET at the Gladiator 2 Los Angeles premiere that "it would be an incredible story to be attached to. The fact that Sam Mendes is attached to direct, it truly would be a dream come true."
Fan casts for the other members of The Beatles include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Asa Butterfield, Barry Keoghan, and Tom Holland — which I would totally be here for TBH!
What do you think about these casting rumors? Would you like to see Paul Mescal in a Beatles movie? If you're loving these music biopics, don't forget to check out why Monica Barbaro Said Meeting Timothée Chalamet On A Complete Unknown Was A "Beautiful, Magical Day".
