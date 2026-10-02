The 6 Best HBO Max Shows & Movies To Stream In October

October is packed with juicy content on HBO Max, with everything from legal thrillers and dramatic series to buzz-worthy movies and comedy specials everyone will be talking about! Here’s a look at some of the shows and films dropping this month that you’ll want to keep on your radar.

Scroll the shows (& movies) we can't wait to watch on HBO Max this month!

HBO Max WAR (Debuts October 1) This 8-episode legal drama, starring Sienna Miller and Dominic West, follows the lives of London’s most powerful lawyers as rival firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne clash over a headline-grabbing legal battle. Season one centers on the explosive divorce of British tech entrepreneur Morgan Henderson and international film star Carla Duval, plunging an ambitious young lawyer into a ruthless world where ambition is currency, betrayal is strategy, and winning is everything.

Lionsgate THE HOUSEMAID (Debuts October 9) This seductive psychological thriller based on the best-selling novel by Freida McFadden comes to the small screen. Escaping a troubled past, Millie (Sydney Sweeney) takes a job as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy couple played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. What begins as an ideal opportunity quickly devolves into a dangerous game of hidden secrets, manipulation, and power dynamics behind closed doors.

HBO Max THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD (Debuts October 16)

A24's dark reimagining of the classic legend stars Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, and Murray Bartlett. Grappling with a lifetime of violence and crime, an aging and gravely injured Robin Hood seeks redemption while under the care of a mysterious woman in his final days.

HBO Max THE INVITE (Debuts October 23)

This tension-filled comedic drama centered on a marriage at a crossroads stars Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz, Seth Rogen, and Edward Norton. Seeking to rekindle their spark, a couple invites their eccentric upstairs neighbors over for a casual dinner party, only for the evening to spiral into unexpected chaos, secrets, and wild revelations.

HBO Max KATE BERLANT: PARMESAN (Debuts October 16) This hilarious, razor-sharp HBO Original comedy special starring Kate Berlant seamlessly weaves through personal stories and stream-of-consciousness epiphanies. Berlant skewers everything from the moon and her destructive relationship with technology to the evolving nature of sexuality and the art of stand-up comedy itself.

HBO Max RAGE Season 2 (Debuts October 9) This intense thriller follows several women trapped in a market-driven system where everything is liable to become a lucrative spectacle. Facing relentless pressure and harsh situations, they must fight back using the only weapon they have left: their rage.

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