Brandon Sklenar Had The Perfect Response To THOSE Comments About His Girlfriend

Brandon Sklenar doesn't hesitate to stand up for the people he loves, including his girlfriend. If you've read Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, you’re probably already in love with Atlas Corrigan. This charming leading man is not only kind and dependable, but he exudes a protective, trustworthy warmth. Those traits might seem like a given, but there’s something uniquely magnetic about Atlas that instantly earns your trust. And I'm convinced no one could embody him like Brandon Sklenar. (If you don't believe me, watch It Ends With Us to see for yourself!)



In a roundtable interview, Sklenar told Brit + Co that playing Atlas was the least amount of acting he’s ever done — he was basically playing himself. And he proved it after some internet trolls criticized an interaction with Blake Lively and his girlfriend.

Here's what Brandon Sklenar had to say about his relationship with his girlfriend after the It Ends With Us premiere.

Are Brandon and Julia from 1923 a real couple? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ No, Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer aren't a real couple, even though they play one in 1923. Their chemistry is just that good!

Who is Brandon Sklenar's girlfriend? Cindy Ord/Getty Images Brandon Sklenar's girlfriend is named Courtney Salviolo. She's a personal trainer and nutritionist, and they've been in a relationship for over 2 years! Salviolo showed up to support Sklenar at the It Ends With Us premiere alongside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. But when Salviolo joined a photo with the trio in this Instagram video from E! News, and fans started calling Sklenar out for his response, he didn't hesitate to clear the air in the comments. After explaining Salviolo was unsure about joining the photo, Sklenar says, "I'm a private person and very protective over my home life outside of this world. It's a vulnerable moment knowing the person I love is about to be under the same microscope I am. Especially when their career is very far from this industry. My face reflects anxiety...Please be kind and I hope you see this film."

Who is Brandon Sklenar? Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount+ Brandon Sklenar is an American actor who stars as Spencer Dutton in 1923 on Paramount+ and in It Ends With Us opposite Blake Lively. You've also seen him in Vice, Midway, and even an episode of New Girl on Fox!

Are Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar friends? Jojo Whilden/Sony Pictures Yes, Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are friends! The two actors starred together in It Ends With Us, and did press together. Blake even stitched Brandon's "handmade" jeans for a screening of the film! They're also constantly harping on each other — like when they had to draw flowers for a game. "I was excited for this [game] bc I low key think I can draw," she says on Instagram. "@brandonsklenar actually can draw. But not as well as he can unintentionally humble my drawing ego. I’m gonna need therapy after this." Brandon was also one of the celebs who has shown support for Blake amid her legal battle with director and costar Justin Baldoni.

When did Brandon Sklenar start acting? Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sklenar, who was born and raised in New Jersey, says he first got the acting bug in his childhood public speaking classes. “I had a really bad speech impediment – a stutter, and dyslexia when I was a kid,” he tells Nobleman Magazine, “I was in a lot of public speaking classes to try and get rid of my crazy stutter, and they make you perform plays and whatnot, and I think that got me into it.”

How old is Brandon Sklenar? Mindy Small/Getty Images Brandon Sklenar is 35 years old. He was born on June 29, 1990. (And if you're doing the math, yes that does make him six months younger than Taylor Swift).

See Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan in It Ends With Us, in theaters August 9!

