Zooey Deschanel is the queen of quirky, and the New Girl star is finally back with a brand new movie called Heather of the Valley — and she’s not alone. She’s teaming up with comedian and actress Michelle Buteau for the new indie comedy. Heather of the Valley promises a mix of humor, family drama, and heartfelt moments, with the kind of small-town charm that instantly grabs your attention. If you’ve ever loved a quirky indie story about relationships and figuring life out, this one’s worth keeping on your radar.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zooey Deschanel and Michelle Buteau's new movie Heather of the Valley.

What’s Heather of the Valley about? 20th Century Studios At the center of the film is Heather, played by Zooey Deschanel, who’s trying to help her best friend (played by Michelle Buteau) get through her hardships. Set in their hometown, this small-town story finds the two high school friends bonding over a popular show called Scotlander — and when they suddenly get sent back to 18th-Century Scotland, these two gals find themselves learning sword fight routines, brutes, and injustice. This movie proves the closest ties are both comforting and chaotic, and together, these stars balance out the heartfelt tone with plenty of comedy. Indie comedies have a way of pulling you in with relatable, sometimes chaotic characters. The fact that this one has Deschanel and Buteau leading the charge gives it instant personality. Their chemistry will anchor the film, making it both funny and heartfelt at the same time. It’s the kind of story that doesn’t try too hard, but still leaves you thinking about the characters long after.

Who’s starring beside Zooey Deschanel in the new movie? Netflix Heather of the Valley marks a fun return to the type of quirky character audiences know Zooey Deschanel for. Michelle Buteau, meanwhile, is no stranger to making people laugh — between her stand-up, hosting work, and Netflix projects, she’s carved out her own lane in comedy. Seeing these two together feels like a perfect pairing: Deschanel with her offbeat charm, and Buteau with her bigger-than-life humor. Stay tuned for more cast updates!

Where can I watch Heather of the Valley? Fox Right now, the project is still in the works, so there isn’t a release date set just yet. That said, indie comedies like this often find their way into film festivals before hitting a wider audience, so it could be one that makes some noise on the circuit. With its mix of humor, heart, and standout casting, Heather of the Valley looks like one of those small but memorable films that sneak up on you in the best way.

Who’s making it happen behind the camera? Netflix The movie is written and directed by Sheri Elwood. If her name sounds familiar, that’s because she’s worked on projects like Call Me Fitz and Moonshine, both of which leaned into messy family drama with a comedic edge. With her at the helm, you can expect the same balance here: laughs mixed with moments that hit a little deeper.

