I've been floating in the pop cultural abyss because I was clueless about how amazing Netflix's latest comedy Survival of the Thickest is! I just finished Season 2 and it's the funniest and rawest TV series I've watched since being persuaded to binge The White Lotus. But, that's not the show it actually reminds me of.

No, Survival of the Thickest feels like Insecure and And Just Like That had a comedic baby we get to watch grow in real time. There's the familiar supportive friend group, burgeoning careers, and passionate love stories that make you want to call your bestie to complain or scream in excitement.

I genuinely can't stop watching it and can't wait to share why you should be watching it too!

What is 'Survival of the Thickest' about? Vanessa Clifton/Netflix What happens when you face the worst breakup ever? You cry and find a way to revamp your life, according to Mavis from Survival of the Thickest. The series revolves around her getting acclimated with being single again while juggling her floundering stylist career. She's got a supportive village, but that doesn't mean she's not prone to making mistakes or facing situations worth cackling about outside of her group chat.

Where does filming take place? The show is primarily filmed in New York, but parts of Season 2 take place in Italy (via IMDB)!

Who's a part of the cast? Vanessa Clifton/Netflix Survival of the Thickest has a sprawling cast that features some new and familiar faces. According to Marie Claire, here are the main characters who've appeared in Seasons 1 and 2:

1. Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont Vanessa Clifton/Netflix Mavis Beaumont may have started off as a heartbroken stylist's assistant in Season 1 of Survival of the Thickest, but she's since gone on to build a name for herself in Season 2. She's also trying to figure out if she's going to stick with her new love interest Luca or go back to her familiar ex Jacque.

2. Taylor Selé as Jacque Vanessa Clifton/Netflix Jacque is a talented fashion photographer who seems to know what to say to uplift Mavis. Though he starts off saying and doing all the right things, Mavis catches him cheating on her and it leaves her devastated. Interestingly enough, Jacque appears to be remorseful over his huge transgression and tries to prove that he won't make the same mistake again.

3. Tasha Smith as Marley Vanessa Clifton/Netflix Marley's one of Mavis' no-nonsense besties who applies the same tenacity to her career as a finance executive. Her inspirational quips may come across as 'funny,' but she doesn't lie when she encourages those around her to move in excellence.

4. Tone Bell as Khalil Vanessa Clifton/Netflix Mavis is surrounded by even more love with the addition of the creative Khalil by her side. He has a softer approach than Marley, but he still wants the best for Mavis and has no problem helping redirect her when she's ready to throw pity parties. If only he could apply the same principles to his own love life...

5. Liza Treyger as Jade Vanessa Clifton/Netflix If you've ever had a roommate who triggered you at every turn, you probably had someone like Jade in your life. She's the kind of person who seems like she has good intentions, but always finds a way to do something that feels toxic. Whether it's ignoring boundaries or saying the wrong thing at the worst time, Jade's going to do it.

6. Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha Karina Vanessa Clifton/Netflix Garcelle Beauvais may have left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but you can watch her break necks and hurt feelings in Season 2 of Survival of the Thickest. She plays former '90s supermodel Natasha Karina who becomes Mavis' client after an initial period of misunderstandings.

7. Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce Vanessa Clifton/Netflix Bruce has been on a mission to be the best assistant to Natasha Karina for as long as he can remember, so he takes it personally when Mavis doesn't seem to understand her new client in the beginning. Though he warms up to her too, his Type-A personality still follows closely behind.

8. Marouane Zotti as Luca Vanessa Clifton/Netflix Luca's all about Mavis and that's the I like it. Not only is he eye candy, but he's got enough passion stored in his body that makes me feel he's the obvious choice for our love-worn protagonist. However, only time will tell if Mavis thinks she and him are endgame or not.

9. Peppermint as Herself Vanessa Clifton/Netflix Survival of the Thickest is all about making sure all voices, storylines and identities are championed. Having Peppermint as another close friend of Mavis rounds out her supportive village because she's big on bringing her fun-loving energy wherever she goes. And when Peppermint takes a brief break from performing to get married, Mavis is right there rooting for her.

10. Alecsys Proctor-Turner as Nala Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

My, how the tables have turned! In Season 2 of Survival of the Thickest, Mavis gets her own assistant in the form of the fashion-obsessed Nala. Though she has moments where her naive nature shines through, she helps provide even more comedic relief and moments of clarity.

How many seasons does 'Survival of the Thickest' have? Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Right now, Survival of the Thickest has two hilarious seasons that are on my weekend binge-watch list.

Season 1's Episodes Keep Your Plants Watered, Bitch. Be a Bad Boss Bitch, Bitch! You Did What in Public, Bitch? Are You Crying, Bitch? It's Any Given Sunday, Bitch! Do the Right Thang, Bitch. Let it Out, Bitch! For a Bigger Purpose, Bitch.

Season 2's Episodes When in Rome, Bitch! Dreams Do Come True at Afropunk, Bitch. You Can Heaux Your Own Way, Bitch. Mind Ya Business, Bitch! A Change Gon' Come, Bitch? The Category is Love, Bitch. You Best Come Correct, Bitch. It's Not a Mo'Ment, It's A Movement, Bitch!

Where can I watch it? You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 of Survival of the Thickest on Netflix. Unlike shows like Severanceor Paradise, you don't have to wait a full week to see a new episode!

Watch The Season 2 Trailer For 'Survival Of The Thickest' The bottom line is that Survival of the Thickest is a relatable comedy that'll have you laughing, crying, punching the air, and kicking your feet in delight. So, get your charcuterie board and wine together because you won't want to budge once press play.

