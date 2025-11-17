Decking your home with holiday décor is the true kickoff to the season, and honestly, one of the most joyful parts of it all. This year, we’re leveling up our look, inside and out, with the Fortunoff Backyard Store holiday line. From twinkling décor to elegant ornament sets, this curated crop of festive picks adds instant style and sparkle (and doubles as great gift ideas!). Whether you’re creating cozy indoor magic or transforming your front yard into a warm, glowing welcome, these wrap-worthy selections bring serious joy, and a dreamy winter aesthetic, to your home.

Shop these 8 festive pieces from the Fortunoff Backyard Store!

Fortunoff Backyard Store Grandis Fir Classic Christmas Tree Light up the holidays with this 7.4 ft. showstopper that looks and feels just like the real thing. With authentic green foliage, it’ll bring instant cheer to any space (without the pine needle mess). The tree’s three parts that hinge together makes setup (and post-holiday takedown) surprisingly easy, while the pre-lit 4,600 Warm White LEDs cast a cozy, twinkling glow. No need to go through the maddening ritual of untwisting string lights!

Fortunoff Backyard Store Gold Tinsel Reindeer Bring major holiday spirit home with this 8.9-foot golden reindeer, lit with 5,200 warm white micro LEDs that shimmer from nose to tail. It’s a showstopping piece that transforms any space into a festive and cheery holiday scene.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Natural Touch Norfolk Pine Garland This 60-inch garland instantly elevates your holiday décor. Drape it over your mantel, spotlight it above a door frame, or run it down a console or dining table. Its lush, organic texture give cozy, nature vibes throughout your holiday home.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Red Velvet Glass Hanging Ball Ornament Add a festive glow to your tree with this 5.5-inch clear ball ornament, wrapped in a graceful red swirl and outlined with gold glitter. Inside, 30 warm white micro LEDs create a soft, cozy shine, while a rich red satin ribbon gives it the perfect finishing touch. Battery-operated, it’s a little ornament with big holiday charm.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Just Cut Norfolk Pine Wreath Give your home that winter-forest feel with this 24-inch unlit Norfolk pine wreath. Its green branches look gorgeous on their own or paired with berry sprigs for a pop of color. Hang it in your entryway, on a wall, or tie the whole look together with matching garland for a nature-inspired centerpiece.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Amber Glass Hanging Ball Ornament Warm, moody, and totally mesmerizing, this sheer amber ornament brings a golden glow to any tree. Forty warm white micro LEDs wrap the inside with a soft, sculptural shine. It’s battery-operated with a built-in timer, so your holiday sparkle shows up right on cue. Mix and match with a pinecone shape too.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Glass Christmas Tree Decor Turn any room into a cozy, glowing moment with this illuminated glass tree. Warm white micro LEDs give off that soft, wintry shine we love this time of year. Battery-operated with a built-in timer, it brings ambiance and major holiday vibes, no outlet (or fuss) required. Choose steady lights (above) or flashing.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Gold Tinsel Wreath Make a glowing first impression with this 27.6-inch gold wreath, wrapped in 960 warm white micro LED lights. The delicate wire and subtle sparkle create a beautiful twinkling effect that instantly brightens your space. Hang it on a doorway, window, or wall for a festive touch that feels elegant and eye-catching.

