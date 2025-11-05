Trader Joe’s Holiday Items Are Here – 10 Best Finds To Shop Now

Fun and festive!
10 Trader Joe’s Holiday Finds To Start Stocking Up On Now
Don’t mind that the calendar says November. It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year. Why, you ask? Trader Joe’s holiday items are back on shelves, and they’re all as festive (and delicious) as ever! From sweet treats to baking essentials and giftable goodies, their new lineup is guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.
Scroll on to discover the 10 best Trader Joe's holiday items to shop in 2025.
Trader Joe's
Decked Out Tree Cookies
Decked out is right. These adorable tree-shaped cookies are generously filled with rich chocolate cream before being smothered in white icing and sprinkles. They're perfect for setting out on a sweets-focused charcuterie board to impress your guests during the holidays. No one will know they're not hand-decorated if you don't mention it!
Trader Joe's
Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
Trader Joe's 2025 advent calendars have officially landed in stores. Each one carries tiny chocolates corresponding with the 24 days leading up to Christmas, making for a super sweet countdown. The best part about them is their price – a single advent calendar sells for just $1.49. So giftable!
Trader Joe's
Jingle Jangle
Jingle Jangle belongs in the Trader Joe's holiday items hall of fame, if you ask us. One $10 tin is all you need for superior snacking all season long. The mix includes mini chocolate-covered pretzels, dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn, dark chocolate-covered Joe-Joe’s cookies, milk chocolate gems, and two kinds of mini chocolate peanut butter cups. If it sounds like a mouthful of chocolate, that's because it is – and that's just what the holidays call for!
Trader Joe's
Totally Cheeseball Cheese Spread
This brand-new Trader Joe's item reimagines the classic Christmas cheeseball into a spreadable, dippable treat. The grocer combines two of their most beloved cheeses, Unexpected Cheddar and Syrah Toscano, to make the base before adding almonds, garlic, and parsley to finish off that iconic flavor. This will pair immensely well with some toasted ciabatta pieces or store-bought crackers. Grab a tub for just $5 today and thank us later.
Trader Joe's
Vanilla Sugar
The time for holiday baking is upon us, people! There's no better time to start prepping than now, especially seeing that Trader Joe's has already quietly snuck some fun bake-worthy goodies onto their shelves. Start by grabbing this $4 vanilla sugar with bourbon-y flair. It's perfect for a final dusting atop your favorite cookie recipe, but can also be used for homemade lattes and cocktails or even bowls of oatmeal and ice cream.
Trader Joe's
Christmas Sprinkle
And speaking of treats, these festive Trader Joe's sprinkles are practically begging for a spot on your Christmas cookies this year. The bagged assortment comes complete with tiny stars, trees, circles, and snowflakes, all in the iconic red and green color combo for the season. Beyond cookies, they're going to look so cute on cupcakes, cakes, truffles, hot chocolates, lattes, and ice cream scoops. Is our sweet tooth showing yet?
Trader Joe's
Belgian Truffle Ballotin Box
TJ's knows us too well. In the event that we're simply too tired to wrap up those final gifts this year (it's likely to happen), they're prepared with fun, fully-packaged finds like this. These ballotin boxes are filled with an assortment of truffles and pralinés flavored with everything from white chocolate to hazelnut that any giftee is sure to love. Oh yeah, and they only cost $5. BRB while we stock up.
Trader Joe's
Sparkling Cranberry Ginger Brew Beverage
This new bubbly beverage that just hit Trader Joe's is a must-try for making holiday cocktails or mocktails at home. The spicy ginger extract is the ultimate flavor pairing for the tart cranberry juice in each can, which will make your homemade drink taste all the more special (even if you didn't do anything fancy but add a shot of vodka to it). The pack of four cans is just $5 right now.
Trader Joe's
Candy Cane Green Tea
Believe us, green tea with just a twinge of peppermint to it is quite literally the coziest thing you can sip on this holiday season. As one of Trader Joe's most "highly anticipated" seasonal products (their words, not ours), this blend brings forth a mellow, calming flavor that'll go oh-so well with chilling by the fire. Plus, how freakin' cute is the little polar bear on the box?
Trader Joe's
Scented Candle Tin Trio
Although not a grocery item, this seasonal candle tin bundle from Trader Joe's is a must, especially if you're on the hunt for easy, affordable, but still special gifts at the last minute. It comes with three distinct scents fit for the holidays, so you could even break up the trio and gift one candle per recipient.
