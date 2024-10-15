Dunkin’s Leaked Holiday Menu Has Something Starbucks Doesn’t

A Potential Relationship With Matty Healy After splitting from longtime boyfriend Joy Alwyn, Taylor Swift has been spotted with Matty Healy from The 1975. There are some conflicting reports about the status of the relationship, but the latest update is that Taylor is unsure she's “ready to commit,” via US Weekly. Not only have they both shown up at each other's concerts, with Matty coming onstage with the Eras Tour openers and Taylor featured as a guest, but they both mouthed "This is about you, you know who you are. I love you,” during those individual concerts.

An Autobiography Rumors about Taylor writing a memoir have been around for awhile — even before the "All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" music video ended with Taylor's character reading her autobiography to an audience. With so many recent references to July 9, and a summer autobiography from a yet-to-be-revealed celeb, fans were speculating that we'd finally be getting a memoir from the singer-songwriter. Unfortunately, Variety recently confirmed that the book isn't Taylor's, but if she ever were to release a memoir, I'd be first in line.

A Brand New Music Video Taylor filmed a music video in England last month, reportedly with Joey King (who starred in the "Mean" music video) and Taylor Lautner (who's the subject of "Back to December"). We're not sure whether the music video is the final video for the Midnights era, or whether it's for a Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault track like the Blake Lively-directed "I Bet You Think About Me" in 2021.

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" Taylor announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) during her May 5 show in Nashville, and the fandom went wild. This is one of her most beloved albums, and fans are already speculating song titles, lyrics, and whether the announcement means we'll finally get some Speak Nowsurprise songs.

A Month of MAYhem To launch the Midnights era, Taylor spent every week leading up to the October 21 album release doing a TikTok series called "Midnights Mayhem With Me." Considering she announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on the first Friday in May, fans are wondering whether that mayhem could translate to the whole month of May.

A Brand New Band During an interview with Zane Lowe in 2020, Taylor revealed that there had been behind-the-scenes conversations about starting a band with some of the people involved in evermore. Since the beginning of the Eras Tour, even though other artists like Selena Gomez have attended shows, they haven't been brought onstage. This led one TikTok user to wonder whether Taylor's Eras Tour guests are her way of introducing us to the members of a new supergroup. Following along with this theory, so far the band would include Taylor Swift, Marcus Mumford, and Aaron Dessner.

The Eras Tour Speaking of the tour guests, the Eras Tour is definitely top of mind for every Swiftie. She's made it quite the experience, with beautiful sets, amazing costumes, and both her popular hits and less mainstream songs making the setlist. From the surprise songs to the musical guests to the celebrity guests, every concert has a few surprises. Plus, now that we know she's okay with announcing new releases from the stage, who knows what else Taylor could have up her sleeve.

The First Rain Show Rain shows aren't a bad thing when it comes to a Taylor Swift concert because she loves them! Her May 7 concert ended up being the first rain show of the Eras Tour (the show was delayed until after 10 pm because of a thunderstorm), and not only was it a fun experience, but she still played her whole set, meaning she finished at 2 am.

A Few Street Walks After her split with Joe Alwyn, Taylor has been spotted walking around New York City with her girlfriends (something we haven't gotten much of since the 1989 era). In addition to hanging out with her friends, she's also been seen wearing clothes that don't quite fit into any of her recent aesthetics, which leads me to...

TS 11 In addition to the what might be a new aesthetic, Taylor has been seen leaving recording studios in the city, and we know thanks to her Variety Directors on Directors interview that she is *always* writing. Based on her recent release schedule — Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021, Midnights in 2022, and now Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in 2023 — she could be prepping a brand new album for 2024.

"The Alcott" Taylor joined The National on their newest album First Two Pages of Frankenstein for "The Alcott" and we have *thoughts.* The song is about reconnecting with an ex-lover, and everything about the lyrics and the production is just beautiful. Plus, it fits right in with her other collaborations. "After discussions with fellow literary Swifties, we have collectively decided that you can describe a couple's history by starting with Renegade (troubled relationship), Exile (the first breakup), Coney Island (regrets), and ending with The Alcott (the reconnection)," @tweetsricochet tweeted.

The "Satellite" Music Video ICYMI: Harry Styles recently released a music video for his song "Satellite." You might be thinking, "How in the world does this relate to Taylor Swift?" In her song "gold rush," Taylor Swift sings about an "Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door," and after the "Satellite" video dropped, @ekelleydesign on TikTok pointed out that the video features an intersection between two street signs named Gold Rush and Eagle Drive.



Her Most Recent Instagram Captions Back before TikTok, one of Taylor Swift's favorite way to give her fans an Easter egg was to write a message, and capitalize different letters throughout the paragraph that would spell out something completely different when put together. In three of her recent posts, she's capitalized words starting with the letter "W," specially "WELL," "WILD," and "WOW." Only time will tell if she's being enthusiastic...or is hinting at something bigger.

Which piece of Taylor Swift news is your favorite?


