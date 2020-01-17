2020 Home Trends That Will Totally Inspire Your Next Makeover
Home is where the heart is, especially when it's filled with the things you love. Trends come and go, sure, but an annual, even seasonal, refresh can make you feel inspired and happy to be home, especially for us super visual gals. We chatted with some design folks about what home trends are going to stick this year and beyond, what are ways to incorporate them on a budget (and sustainably) and how to easily make them work in any place you call home. Got home makeover resolutions? Check 'em off here!
Minimalist Meet Maximalist
Maximalism doesn't have to mean "stylish hoarder." In fact, this combo trend keeps clutter at bay while filling your home with rich pattern, color and texture. "I love this style because it's really about gorgeous statement pieces," says Alessandra Wood, VP of Modsy, an online interior design service. The velvet scalloped headboard used in this Modsy design is a good example of that showstopper that invites you in.
"Maximalism is a reaction to decades of minimalism," adds Christopher Reynolds, principal at Reynolds-Sebastiani Design in San Francisco. "Luxe finishes like brass, lacquer and velvet are gaining a lot to traction."
Mid-Century Gets Boho-fied
Mid-century modern on its own is making its way out, which is why mixing in your favorite boho pieces infuses a more laid-back organic look. "We're seeing a softer, earthier side of mid-century come out to play," says Wood. "It's more eclectic, mixing in worldly patterns, pops of color, natural textures, and lots and lots of plants." Reynolds agrees on the more houseplants the merrier: "Plants are therapeutic and rewarding. Everyone wins!"
The Color Blue Has Its Moment
Photo: Matthew Millman
Pantone's Color of the Year made fans of blue ready to awash their homes in their favorite hue. "Color is back and gray monochromatic blah is going bye bye," says designer Jay Jeffers, author of Collected Cool and Be Bold. His favorite blue? "What Benjamin Moore calls Pacific Ocean Blue but the year is young and I'm just getting started."
Wallpaper is also getting an upgrade, says Jeffers. "Last year, we saw murals, large-scale florals and geometric patterns transform rooms but 2020 is upping the ante with wallpapers made of entirely different materials, from hand-painted and wood veneer to plaster and even LED lights, adding a new level of excitement."
Ceilings started getting some love last year and like anything that gains a bit of Insta-traction they are a full-on trend heading into the new decade. "For 2020, we're turning our design attention to the fifth wall, aka ceilings!," says Wood. Want to get really creative? Paint, wallpaper, even drape a (rental-friendly) fabric tent on your ceiling for the ultimate conversation piece and cozy room maker.
Sustainability Never Goes Out of Style
"People are starting to think more and more about the environmental impact of home design," says Wood. That means buying fewer pieces but also things that last in terms of quality and what you'll want to keep for the long haul. "I always recommend incorporating thrift store finds," says Reynolds. "There are a lot of 1930s and 1970s references in design right now. Rounded corners were a big part of the 1930s vernacular; the 70s had a lot of velvet and brass details. Vintage pieces add interest and history that can't be found in catalogs and adds a grounded timeless vibe."
Making over your space with sustainability in mind is good for the planet but also your wallet. "Use what you have. Edit what's on display and keep a box in the closet of extras that you can pull from when you feel like you need a change." Done and done!
Photos courtesy of Modsy unless otherwise noted