13 Ways to Bring Pantone's Anti-Anxiety Blue Into Your New Year
We've been big fans of the color of blue around here, from an accent color for bedroom walls to our favorite kitchen trend, blue cabinets, to a soothing neutral that pops up throughout the whole house. So we were actually pretty excited for Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year: Classic Blue. Not only does it have so many practical uses but it also has a calming, relaxing effect that makes us feel anchored in our space (which is part of why it made the cut).
"We are living in a time that requires trust and faith," said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director, The Pantone Color Institute. "...Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication."
As we close out a rocky political year and head into a hopeful election one, Classic Blue is the much-needed antidote for all the anxiety feels we may be experiencing about the country, the planet and our future. Here are a few small and big ways to bring the trusty PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue into your new year.
ACCESSORIES
Pantone's Color of the Year Classic Blue Journal, $14. Organize and write down your thoughts — 2020 intentions, thoughts of gratitude, issues and ideas that have been buzzing in your head — as a daily practice with this limited edition journal in the Color of the Year.
Fjallraven - Kanken Laptop 15" Backpack, $115. Ease your travel anxiety and upgrade to a backpack designed to hold your laptop and all your essentials.
We Are Knitters 100% Pima Cotton Yarn in Deep Blue, $12. Pick up a new hobby or ease into the mindful benefits of knitting with this super soft and light yarn in a slew of colors.
Wunderkin Co. Waterproof Scrunchie // Brook, $14. These waterproof scrunchies are made by women across the U.S. and guaranteed for life, so if yours falls apart just send it in for a new one!
HOME
Ban.do x Yield Calm Candle, Blue, $38. Chill out for some mid-week self-care with a calming scent of jasmine and musk. Bath optional!
Pantone Color of the Year Classic Blue Mug, $25. Pour some green tea (along with its anxiety-relieving ingredient L-theanine) in your new Pantone mug — or gift one to your favorite designer friend who's all about Pantone colors.
Sand Cloud - Classic Blue Recycled Turkish Towel, $30. This sustainably made classic blue turkish towel is great for home or travel and helps meet Sand Cloud's mission to #SaveTheFishies by donating to marine conservation (10 percent of every purchase goes to charity).
Flora Scalloped Velvet Arm Chair, $198. Create a happy corner in your home with this scalloped velvet-y chair, perfect for a reading nook!
Sherwin Williams' Hyper Blue has that not too dark, not too light, just-right vibe of a classic blue. Try on an accent wall or a small space like a study or kitchen.
FASHION
Cariuma Pantone Classic Blue Knit, $98. These classic sneakers are made in Brazil using fair-trade cotton, ethically sourced rubber and sustainably produced leather.
UO Ozzy Boxy Button-Front Cardigan, $49. Brighten grey winter days with a pop of classic blue with this versatile cardigan.
DELAROQ Division Beanie, $125. These unisex beanies, inspired by vintage skate and east coast prep culture, are handcrafted in Italy by local artisans using traditional machines and hand knit techniques to create the best fit. We like what it does for a classic trench!
Buttercloth Classic Blue Button Down, $108. Buttercloth made Shark Tank fame for its soft, wrinkle-resistant dress shirts that feel as smooth as, well, butter. It makes a great anniversary or V-Day gift for the guy who loves blue.