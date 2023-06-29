Ever Wanted To Take On The 'Hot Ones' Sauces? If You’re In NYC, Now You Can
Welcome to Hot Ones – it’s the show with hot questions and even hotter wings – and starting today, you can get a taste of the fiery goodness that your fave A-listers have either suffered through or humbly conquered. In celebration of Hot Ones’ 300th episode, First We Feast’s viral YouTube series has teamed up with GrubHub to launch a *seriously* spicy menu, available for delivery exclusively in New York City.
It’s up to you (and really, your taste buds) whether or not you’ll prevail over this selection of fan-fave sauces. Think you can beat the heat? Like they say, you won’t know unless you try.
Available in select locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New Yorkers can order either 6-piece or 12-piece wings, a spicy crispy chicken sandwich, or a plant-based chicken sandwich – all generously coated in some signature Hot Ones flavors. The sauces on sale include the Los Calientes™ Rojo, The Classic™ Chili Maple, and The Classic™ Garlic Fresno.
If solely eating flaming hot sauce isn’t exactly your vibe, you can round out the spice of your Hot Ones meal with a side of french fries and an ice-cold drink (ahem, you might want to have some milk handy, too), *or* opt to pair the menu’s decadent Apple Fritter that’s topped with sweet milk, sure to soothe the burn. See the full menu and item availability here on Grubhub.
Watch The 300th Episode of 'Hot Ones'
This spice-studded menu is *only* sticking around for a limited time each day after today, June 29, while supplies last. Not in NYC? Don’t fret – we’ve got word that GrubHub will expand the menu to more locations “soon.” How soon? It could surprise you. So, you better get that spice tolerance ready! 🥵
Header image via
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.