Here's How To Get Your First Official Look At Bridgerton 3 This Weekend
After all the behind the scenes shots from season 3 of Bridgerton, we can't wait for the first official look. Thankfully, we don't have to wait long. Tudum, Netflix's global fan event, is coming this weekend. Similar to CinemaCon and Disney's D23, this is Netflix's big opportunity to show off their upcoming slate. In addition to Bridgerton, we'll get a glimpse at Stranger Things 5, Wednesday, and Emily in Paris. Here's everything you need to know.
What is Tudum?
Tudum is Netflix's biggest global fan event. This year, Netflix is coming to us from São Paulo, Brazil for an event that's both live on social media and in-person. We'll get exclusive news and first looks for more than 45 Netflix titles, thanks to our favorite stars and creators.
When does Tudum start?
The event begins at 4:30 EST/1:30PM PST/5:30PM BRT on Saturday, June 17. You can watch the YouTube livestream right here on this page — it's linked below!
Can you watch Tudum after the livestream ends?
Last year's Tudum was available to watch on YouTube after the event ended, so we're hoping that trend will continue! While you wait for the latest news on your favorite shows catch up with the Bridgerton TUDUM: Extended Talent Panel and Stranger Things trivia.
Everything Featured In Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event
Here's everything coming to Tudum, which we've linked right here! Just bookmark this page and come back on June 17 ;).
- Extraction 2
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Squid Game
- You
- Elite
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Bridgerton
- Emily In Paris
- Lift
- Berlin
- Love Is Blind
- Love Is Blind: Brasil
- Too Hot To Handle 2
- Back to 15
- Cobra Kai
- Never Have I Ever
- The Archies
- Heartstopper
- All The Light We Cannot See
- Lupin
- 3 Body Problem
- The Witcher
- The Queen’s Gambit Chess
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Through My Window: Across The Sea
- Outer Banks
- The Chosen One
- Avatar: The Last AirBender
- Sintonia
- Wednesday
- Rebel Moon
- One Piece
- Fubar
- Stranger Things
- Heart Of Stone
Which show and movie are you excited for at this year's Tudum? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!