Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new movie The Bluff is finally coming to Prime Video this week. After starring with Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State, she's stepping into the shoes of a pirate nicknamed "Bloody Mary" opposite Karl Urban. The new movie sees Bloody Mary do everything in her power to keep her family safe — and considering it's rated R for "Strong Bloody Violence," this might not be an adventure movie you watch with the kids.

If you're a pirate fan, keep reading for everything we know about The Bluff, coming to Prime Video February 25, 2026.

What's The Bluff even about? Prime Video The Bluff follows an ex-pirate named "Bloody Mary" (who's real name is Ercell Bodden, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who's traded her life of piracy for a peaceful family life with her husband T.H. (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo), and T.H.'s sister Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). That is, until her old captain Connor (Karl Urban) comes back for revenge. Suddenly, everything has changed and Ercell has to face the fact that she can't run from her past — and has to jump right back into the swashbuckling, sword-fighting (and kind of epic) world of pirates.

Where can I watch The Bluff? Prime Video The movie is coming to Prime Video on February 25, 2026. Yes you read that right — it premieres tomorrow!

Who starred in the movie The Bluff with Priyanka Chopra? Prime Video The cast of this action-adventure movie has some of the best names around (which is no surprise considering it's produced by Joe and Anthony Russo). We'll see Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Vedanten Naidoo, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Karl Urban.

And what's with the R-rating? Prime Video This movie is rated R for "strong bloody violence” so it looks like Ercell gets into some serious fights with other pirates. You can expect cannons, sword fights, and more so if you're not into gore or violence, tread carefully.

Who else is involved? Prime Video In addition star (and EP) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and producers the Russo brothers, The Bluff is directed by Frank E. Flowers and written by Joe Ballarini and Frank E. Flowers.

After you watch, let us know what you think about The Bluff in the comments!