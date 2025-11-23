'House of the Dragon' Season 4 Is On Its Way — Here's When To Expect New Episodes!

House of the Dragon has been renewed for season 4. The HBO show, which serves as a prequel to the iconic series Game of Thrones, quickly became a fan favorite. And we're not done with the story yet! The show's renewal was announced on November 20, and Deadline reports that even though it's been said in the past that the series would end with season 4, we could see the story continue beyond the senior season.

Here's everything we know about House of the Dragon season 4 before it premieres on HBO.

Will there be a season 4 of House of the Dragon? HBO Yes, House of the Dragon season 4 is coming to HBO!

Where can I watch House of the Dragon season 4? HBO House of the Dragon season 4 is set to release in 2028. But don't worry — we still have all of season 3 to enjoy! We're expecting to see season 3 in 2026, so every season will have two years between them.

How many episodes are in House of the Dragon season 4? HBO Seasons 1 and 2 of the show have 8 and 10 episodes, respectively, so it's safe to assume season 4 will have a similar number.

Who's in the House of the Dragon season 4 cast? HBO We're going to have to wait to see how season 3 shakes out before we know who will return for the senior season. But here's who you'll see this season! Matt Smith

Emma D’Arcy

Olivia Cooke

Steve Toussaint

Rhys Ifans

Fabien Frankel

Ewan Mitchell

Tom Glynn-Carney

Sonoya Mizuno

Harry Collett

Bethany Antonia

Phoebe Campbell

Phia Saban

Will House of the Dragon have three seasons? HBO It's actually unclear how many seasons the show will have. Deadline reports that showrunner Ryan Condal will decide when to end the show after season 4 is done.

Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more updates on all your favorite shows.