"My Life With The Walter Boys" Is Like "The Summer I Turned Pretty" For Horse Girls
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After rabidly consuming new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Outer Banks, and Never Have I Ever, I'm craving a new TV show to finish the year off strong — especially since we've had some of the best TV shows since the early 2000s this year. Before you get your own teen drama-worthy kiss on New Year's Day (cue the fireworks!), we're getting another great show to binge — My Life With the Walter Boys — and I've got *all* the info you need.
What is the summary of My Life With the Walter Boys?
Image via Netflix.
After the death of her family, 15-year-old, Princeton-bound Jackie Howard moves from New York City to live with her mom's best friend Katherine in Colorado. As Jackie grows closer to bookish Alex and mysterious Cole, she has to figure out how to have it all — or whether a potential romance is worth changing her plans for.
Is My Life With the Walter Boys going to be on Netflix?
Image via Netflix.
The first season of My Life With the Walter Boys will be available on Netflix December 7.
Who plays Cole in My Life With the Walter Boys?
Image via Netflix.
Cole is played by Noah LaLonde, and he's joined by Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, Ashby Gentry as Alex, Sarah Rafferty as Katherine, Marc Blucas as George, Connor Stanhope as Danny, Johnny Link as Will, Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan, Dean Petriw as Jordan, and Lennix James as Benny.
Is My Life With the Walter Boys a romance?
Image via Netflix.
Yes, My Life With the Walter Boys is a romance! It's also a coming-of-age story about a young woman finding herself, and a story about family. Oh, there are also horses and I can already feel myself re-entering my horse girl era.
Where is My Life With the Walter Boys being filmed?
Image via Netflix.
My Life With the Walter Boys filmed in Calgary, Alberta, which has the perfect environment for any production that needs to achieve a Western look!
Are you excited for My Life With the Walter Boys? Check out our Weekend Email for the latest pop culture news. ☕️
Lead image via Netflix/YouTube
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!