I'm Stuck: How to Break Out Of A Post-Grad Rut
Living with several recent college graduates, I've seen firsthand how scary being "in limbo" can really be. Whether you think you've got it all figured out or are more confused than ever, building your best life can be daunting. How do you know where to begin? We turned to TikTok and found candid, valuable advice from real people, reminding us you are never alone!
Tip #1: Define and refine your values
a. Don't explain your philosophy, enact it
Defining your values is incredibly important because it lets you understand who you are. However, in order to make better decisions and therefore make forward progress in our lives, it's necessary that you enact your values. In other words, your values hold no meaning if your actions don't reflect them. We are what we repeatedly do, and by enacting your values, you make space for the truest version of yourself to show up.
b. You teach people how to treat you
Value yourself enough so that others do too, as this will become the standard to which others hold you. Set high boundaries and standards for yourself, because that will reflect itself in your relationships with yourself and others. Envision how you want to be treated and begin to act that way to yourself. This includes: being your own self-hype woman, taking that extra minute to watch the sunset, or changing into that pair of comfy clothes way earlier than what you consider "acceptable".
Tip #2: Remember that it's mind over matter
a. You are not your emotions
As this TikTok influencer explains, your emotions will always be there. What matters, then, is not letting those emotions dictate how you live your life.
b. Your thoughts don't change your fact
Mindset has a great impact on our outlook and how we act on that perception. When thoughts bring feelings such as anxiety, depression, fear or worry, it can be easy to listen to the negative thoughts and ignore the positive. However, what you think does not change what is. Therefore, if your mind says you're stuck, don't listen!
Tip #3: Form and maintain healthy habits
a. Get good at what interests you
Find things that grab your attention and get you asking questions, but do so without putting pressure on yourself to make it great. Commit to following your interests as they come and go, and remind yourself that spending a day pursuing a hobby is not a lifetime commitment. Rather, cherish even the smallest interests as little glimmers of opportunities through which you can grow and foster a sense of self-appreciation.
b. 10/10/10 Worksheet
Create a worksheet with 3 columns, 10 bullet points each. Label the columns "desires", "gratitude", and "what I love to do" and fill out as desired. This will help ground you.
c. Emotions are like movies: watch them but don't absorb them
As many times as I've wished to be transported into one movie world or the next, it's nice to end the film back in my own home. Similarly, as you spend time with yourself and others, observe others' (and your own) emotions without absorbing that energy. Being a passive observer instead of a passive absorber will help ultimately strengthen your relationships and overall self-love.
d. 6 self-care hacks that are truly important
You've heard these before but there's a reason they're constantly repeated: it's the truth! Schedule "you" time, get enough sleep, journal, nourish yourself with foods you like, and get moving!
Last, listen to Tik-Tok's hype woman to remind you who's boss.
And, if all else fails, here's one last way to get back on up on your feet :).
