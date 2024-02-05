Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We are now two for two on expecting Taylor Swift to announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) during an acceptance speech and getting an album announcement instead. After showing up to the 2022 VMAs in a "Look What You Made Me Do"-inspired outfit and announcing Midnights, Taylor Swift wore a black and white ensemble on the 2024 Grammys red carpet before telling the world her new album The Tortured Poets Department is coming this spring! Here's everything we know about the album.
What is Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department?
Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram
Taylor Swift's new album (which is also referred to as TS11) is called The Tortured Poets Department. Taylor Swift announced the album while accepting the award for Best Pop Album at the 2024 Grammys. While we don't know the exact vibe of the album, over the last year, we've gotten quite a few clues about what we can expect! Just like "Daylight" at the end of Lover sets up Midnights, I think "Dear Reader" sets up The Tortured Poets Department.
Taylor's official announcement features beautiful language that evokes the same emotion "The Lakes" does, which makes me believe TTPD will be similar to Folklore and Evermore (maybe it'll even serve as the third sister album Swifties thought we'd get in 2021?)
When is The Tortured Poets Department release date?
Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The Tortured Poets Department is dropping April 19, 2024. The brand new album follows Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version). When Midnights was announced after Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), I wondered whether she'd have a two rerecordings, one new album pattern and it looks like that's what we're getting!
How many songs will be on The Tortured Poets Department?
Image via Taylor Swift/UMG
We don't have an official song number yet, but considering the original editions of Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights have 16 songs or less, it's safe to assume the tracklist will be under 20 songs. But we know that Taylor Swift loves a deluxe version, so who knows how many bonus tracks we'll get!
Will The Tortured Poets Department have any featured artists?
Image via Erskine Records/Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment/YouTube
After Taylor Swift teased a variety of collaborations by posting handwritten lyrics from artists like Harry Styles and Lorde, Swifties are wondering if The Tortured Poets Department will be the "collab album" we never got.
Another clue that leads me to believe this is true is the fact that the title of this album is so much longer than her other titles — and she refers to herself as "Chairman" of the department. Who are all the constituents?! Are they all the same artists who left Scooter Braun's management last year? Only time will tell. 👀
How can I buy The Tortured Poets Department?
Image via Taylor Swift store
You can pre-order a bunch of different versions of The Tortured Poets Department on Taylor Swift's website right now, includingThe Tortured Poets Department CD + Bonus Track "The Manuscript", The Tortured Poets Department CD + Bonus Track "The Manuscript" andThe Tortured Poets Department Cassette + Bonus Track "The Manuscript".
What is a tortured poets department?
Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram
Taylor Swift has spent years talking about her anxiety, her sleepless nights, and her emotions. "My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink," she writes in her official Instagram post. "All's fair in love and poetry." My guess is that The Tortured Poets Department features a bunch of artists who all feel very deeply and have a similar ethereal, larger-than-life approach to their music.
As far as the name, it looks like The Tortured Poets Department could be referencing her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn's group chat name — "The Tortured Man Club" with Paul Mescal (who starred in Normal People while Joe starred Conversations With Friends. Both series are based on Sally Rooney books).
Are you excited for The Tortured Poets Department? What kinds of collabs or songs are you hoping for? Let us know in the comments and check out these Taylor Swift Disney Movie Posters Inspired By Her Songs for more fun content!
Lead image via Taylor Swift/Instagram
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!