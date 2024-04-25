Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

anyone but you glen powell sydney sweeney winter movies
Movies

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Totally Tricked Us During Anyone But You Press Run

This Is the Best Time to Stretch During Your Workout
Health

This Is the Best Time to Stretch During Your Workout

spring movies
Movies

The 54 Most-Anticipated Spring Movies For 2024

zendaya challengers
Movies

"Challengers" Review: Zendaya's Sexy New Movie Is Addictive

Sophia Bush And Ashlyn Harris Approach Love On Their Terms
Celebrity News

Sophia Bush Shared How She And Ashlyn Harris Actually Fell In Love

bridgerton season 4
TV

The "Bridgerton" Season 4 Couple Is Coming Even Sooner Than Expected

Taylor Swift & Matty Healy
Music

Matty Healy Finally Responded To Taylor Swift's "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

Trending Stories

movies
Movies

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Totally Tricked Us During Anyone But You Press Run

Fitness
Health

This Is the Best Time to Stretch During Your Workout

movies
Movies

The 54 Most-Anticipated Spring Movies For 2024

movies
Movies

"Challengers" Review: Zendaya's Sexy New Movie Is Addictive