These 5 Shows Are Trending — Here’s Where You Can Watch Them
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
While I have plenty of comfort shows and Bravo to binge, I like to stay in-the-know about trending shows that are new and exciting! But with a plethora apps and platforms to pick from, it feels like there are just too many shows to flip through at the end of the day. Sure, I've found (and loved) shows like Shogun and The Girls On The Bus lately, but those are few and far between more and more. So now instead of doing the great app shuffle, I've rounded up the top five trending shows across the country to add to my watch list. Check 'em out!
Trending Shows To Watch Right Now
Photo by Philippe Antonello/NETFLIX
Ripley
Where To Watch: Netflix
When It Airs: All episodes out now
In case you didn't know, it's the Dakota-ssance and we're just living in it. While we're all eagerly awaiting her new movie The Watchers, she and Andrew Scott teamed up in this new Netflix show based on The Talented Mr. Ripley. If you can't tell by the black-and-white aesthetic, this show is artsy, dark, and so dang good. With all the episodes already out, why aren't you already binging it?!
Photo by Darko Sikman/Hulu
Under The Bridge
Where To Watch: Hulu
When It Airs: New episodes air on Wednesdays
Big fan of true crime over here, so I'm excited to add this trending show to my list. Riley Keough (Daisy Jones and the Six) and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) take on this thrilling drama that follows the murders of missing teens. As they get closer to unmasking the killer, you may be shocked to know who's behind it all.
Photo by Patrick McElhenney/Prime Video
The Baxters
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video
When It Airs: All 3 seasons out now
Sometimes you just need to sit down with a sitcom and have a good laugh. Starring Kathie Lee Gifford, Masey McLain, Brandon Hirsch, Ted McGinley, and more this show follows the Baxter family as they take on life together. From family troubles to faith, this is definitely a feel-good show to put on!
Photo via Apple TV+
Sugar
Where To Watch: Apple TV+
When It Airs: New episodes debut on Fridays
Another one for the true crime girlies out there! Colin Farrell and Amy Ryan star in Sugar, a mind-bending show that follows an investigation of a missing girl, Olivia Siegel. As everything unfolds, shocking Siegel family details come out of the woodworks, leaving you wondering what's really going on here. If you've binged every doc and pod you can, this trending show is definitely for you!
Smiling Friends
Where To Watch: Sling TV (free), Hulu, Max, Amazon Prime Video
When It Airs: Season 2 premieres on May 12
Cartoon lovers, rejoice! This animated series is about a company "Smiling Faces Inc." whose sole job is exactly what you think it is — to make people happy. These goofy little characters learn, grow, and navigate life together as they try to bring more joy to the world. If you're an Adventure Time fan, I'm sure you'll love this!
