The Most-Anticipated Spring Movies For 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Every year, like clockwork, I have a very clear aesthetic shift when we hit March 1. Even if it's still chilly, I'm totally ready to say goodbye to the winter blues and hello to pastels, bouquets, and my personal favorite spring color combo: purple and green. And just like our world IRL, our favorite movies *also* experience a bit of an aesthetic shift. Instead of the boldness of summer movies, the cozy yet edgy quality of fall movies, or the magic of winter movies, these most-anticipated spring movies are fresh, fun, and ready to shake off their winter layers ;).
Dune: Part 2 — In Theaters March 1
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
I have not been able to stop talking about this franchise since I saw the first installment, and the sequel looks like it's going to be even better than the original. Dune 2 follows Timothée Chalamet's Paul as he pairs up with the Fremen, confronts his enemies, and learns more about his destiny after his father's murder. In addition to stars Timothée and Zendaya, we'll see Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson. Once again I say: I will never stop talking about this!!
Kung Fu Panda 4 — In Theaters March 8
Image via Universal Pictures
Jack Black returns to our screens as Po, who has to find a new Dragon Warrior after he's chosen to be the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. But the quest gets more difficult when an evil sorceress plans to gather all the villain's Po's already defeated.
Arthur The King — In Theaters March 22
Image via Lionsgate
Mikael Lindnord (Mark Wahlberg) is the captain of a Swedish adventure racing team. When he meets a stray dog during his treacherous 400-mile race, he has to figure out how to get them both out of the jungles of Ecuador. Simu Liu and Juliet Rylance also star in this inspiring film, which is based on a true story!
Luca — In Theaters March 22
Image via Disney/Pixar
This coming-of-age film is great for anyone who's dreaming of a summer adventure. Luca's enjoying the most magical summer in Italy. While all the gelato and scooter rides are fun, Luca's favorite part is spending every day with his new best friend. But Luca also has a secret that could threaten everything: he's actually a sea monster who's not supposed to be on land.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire — In Theaters March 29
Image via Sony Pictures Releasing
The next installment in the Ghostbusters franchise is more nostalgic than ever because the Spenglers are headed back to the New York City firehouse. When they accidentally release an evil force thanks to an ancient artifact, they have to team up to prevent a second Ice Age from taking over the world. The film stars McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and Emily Alyn Lind. Talk about a star-studded cast!
Mickey 17 — In Theaters March 29
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
This is Robert Pattinson like you've never seen him. Mickey (Pattinson) is considered disposable by his employers, which means they always send him on a mission to the ice world Niflheim — and then regenerate a new version of him when he's killed.
Someone Like You — In Theaters April 2
Image via Karen Kingsbury Productions
Dawson (played by Jake Allyn) is mourning the sudden death of his best friend London (Sarah Fisher). When he learns that London has a secret twin sister, Andi, he sets out to find her. Turns out, Andi's looking for her biological parents — and it doesn't take long for Dawson and Andi's paths to cross in a way that changes everything.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — In Theaters April 12
Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
Godzilla and King Kong are two of the most iconic creatures in cinema, and they're back for another battle. But this time, it's a battle against a dangerous force hidden within the planet. Now, they have to team up to protect themselves — and everyone on earth.
Civil War — In Theaters April 26
Image via A24
In this star-studded film, which features Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, and Stephen McKinley, a group of journalists travel across an alternate version of the United States where a new civil war has ripped the country apart.
Challengers — In Theaters April 26
Image via Warner Bros Entertainment/MGM
In Challengers, we see Zendaya play a whole new role as tennis pro-turned-coach Tashi, who is determined to turn her husband Art into a pro. But things get a little messy when Art's pitted against his former best friend Patrick, who's also Tashi's ex. No biggie! This movie looks emotional, sexy, and edgy, and I literally can't wait.
Check back here for the latest news on your favorite spring movies! And don't forget to check all of the best Winter Movies off your watchlist, too.
Lead image via Warner Bros. Entertainment/MGM
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!