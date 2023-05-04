We *Finally* Have A Premiere Date For Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s Rom-Com
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s upcoming movie Anyone But You, the rom-com that has sparked international IRL romance rumors, finally has a premiere date. Thanks to the stars’ internet-breaking chemistry, you know it’s going to be good.
The Sony film, which already debuted its trailer for a select few at CinemaCon, is set to premiere on December 15 in hopes of hopping onto that ever-successful holiday rom-com train.
Anyone But You follows two people whose hatred towards one another turns into love amidst a picturesque vacation, which devolves into a series of humorous hijinks.
We’re excited to see their chemistry play out on the big screen. But for now, we’ll have to get our Sweeney x Powell fill with plenty of Euphoria and Top Gun: Maverick.
Header Image Courtesy of Sony Entertainment
