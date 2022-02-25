And a bio: Amy Weatherly & Jess Johnston are founders of the online community Sister, I Am With You and authors of I’ll Be There (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants). Amy is a Texas girl through and through, which is where she lives with her husband, three kids, and two rescue dogs--Lou and Brewster. She is passionate about helping women embrace courage, confidence, and purpose for their life, and she does it with a quick wit and down-to-earth sense of humor. Jess lives in Southern California with her husband and four kids who are the loves of her life. Her favorite thing to do is to sit around a table with her best friends, eating nachos and laughing until her stomach hurts.