12 Unusual Yoga + Meditation Classes We're Obsessing About RN
Practicing yoga and meditation on the regular has a slew of benefits, including lifting the mood, relieving stress, and improving focus and concentration. While we love the intensity of our hatha and vinyasa yoga classes, we also like to mix it up with something a little more unconventional and totally fun. Remember our deep-dive into chocolate yoga? With eccentric points in mind, here are 12 yoga and meditation classes that may be your next workout obsession. Namaste!
Horseback Yoga
Ride this trend (ahem) from Colorado to Spain as a way to connect with your body and one of nature's most beautiful animals. Also known as "cowgirl" yoga (yeehaw!), this is a perfect way to get back in the traveling *and* working out.
HoopYogini
Break out your inner kid and your favorite hula hoop with this playful take on hatha yoga and mindfulness meditation.
Glow In the Dark Yoga
Literally turn on the light in your heart center with a "Glowga" class that would also be fun to do with a BFF!
Chorus Meditation
Have trouble with traditional meditation? This beginner-friendly class helps you focus on your breath with the help of an awesome playlist of popular music.
Aerial Yoga
Get in circus mode with flips and tricks in this yoga class that works with gravity to help you relax and realign your body, center your mind, and uplift your spirit.
SUP Yoga
It's still warm enough in most places to enjoy SUP yoga, or Stand Up Paddleboard yoga, for a fresh way to work on your balance while enjoying the serenity of chill waters.
Laughter Meditation
Laughter really is the best medicine. Release, connect, and find your present with this practice that will have you in stitches. Also try Laughter Yoga for a great workout and a good laugh.
Beer Yoga
A case of your favorite beer (or seltzer) as your yoga prop? Cheers to that! Get a full-body vinyasa flow from this all-level class video from NC Yoga Bar. Sipping included!
Snow Yoga
AKA "Snowga," this literal opposite of hot yoga helps you get your winter workout in while embracing the chill elements. Perfect for your apres ski workout too!
Doga (Dog + Yoga)
Find your zen alongside, as well as over and under, your best furry friend with this pet-friendly workout.
Goat Yoga
Goat Yoga is exactly what you think it is—yoga with cute little baby goats! Studies show that animal therapy helps lower blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and even physical pain, and we can't think of a more adorable way to get healthy.
Storybook Yoga
For parents, this kid-friendly yoga told through children's stories (including the beloved Frozen) is the best thing we discovered during the pandemic. Kids *love* it!
Need more workout motivation? Follow us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.