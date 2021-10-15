Forever Up Your Dinner Game with This Guide for How to Make Rotisserie Chicken
Sure, it's convenient to pick up rotisserie chicken from the store. But making it at home? It's actually not as difficult as you might think. We turned to Meggan Hill, Executive Chef and head of the Culinary Hill Test Kitchen, to help us figure out how to create the most delicious, moist, succulent chicken ever. Take it away, Meggan!Learn how to make rotisserie chicken at home with my super simple spice rub (four ingredients plus salt & pepper). Or, recreate that same delicious flavor for your next oven-roasted chicken.
I've perfected the rotisserie chicken dry rub, which can be made in big batches to use when you need it. Just add a chicken and oil, and you're good to go!
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 (4 to 5 pound) whole chicken (see note 1)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Instructions
To Prepare the Chicken
In a small bowl, whisk together the paprika, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt and pepper to taste (I like 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper). Remove giblets and truss the chicken (this is recommended for even cooking, see note 2).
To Make the Chicken In a Rotisserie
- Skewer the trussed chicken. Rub the spice mixture all over the outside of the chicken (no olive oil necessary).
- Insert the rotisserie skewers into the rotisserie. Cook according to rotisserie manufacturer's instructions (for my Cuisinart rotisserie, it's one hour on the "Rotisserie" setting). Remove from rotisserie and let rest 10 minutes before carving.
To Make the Chicken In the Oven
- Move an oven rack to the lowest position and preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place the trussed chicken in a roasting pan, baking dish, or cast iron skillet. Brush the outside of chicken with olive oil. Rub the spice mixture all over the outside of the chicken.
- Bake uncovered until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, about 70 to 80 minutes. Baste the chicken periodically (every 15-20 minutes, see note 3) with accumulated juices or olive oil. Remove from oven and let rest 10 minutes before carving.
To Keep the Rotisserie Chicken Warm
Place in a slow cooker for up to 8 hours on the lowest possible heat setting.
Notes
Chicken
Four to 5 pounds of chicken pieces such as breast, thighs, or quarters may be substituted for the whole chicken. Reduce total baking time to 30 to 45 minutes.
Trussing the Chicken
This falls under "optional yet recommended." Trussing your chicken ensures an evenly-cooked, juicier bird, but you don't have to if you don't want.
Basting
If you go the oven route, it's critical that you baste the chicken every 15 minutes or so. It's a high-temp oven for crispness, but that means you can scorch the skin if you don't keep it moist.
Make Ahead
After rubbing on the spice blend, he chicken can be refrigerated for up to 24 hours before baking.
Slow Cooker
The skin won't get crispy, but the chicken will still be tender and delicious. Transfer your spice-rubbed chicken to a slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH for 3 to 4 hours or LOW for 6 to 8 hours.
Leftovers
Cool leftovers quickly and store covered in the refrigerator. Use within 3 to 4 days.
Making Two Chickens
The baking time is the same if you want to roast two chickens instead of one. Make extra for a friend in need or for your favorite recipes.
Calories: 359kcal
Carbohydrates: 1g
Protein: 27g
Fat: 27g
Saturated Fat: 7g
Cholesterol: 109mg
Sodium: 103mg
Potassium: 295mg
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 1g
Vitamin A: 541IU
Vitamin C: 2mg
Calcium: 21mg
Iron: 2mg
